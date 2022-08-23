ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

'As safe as it has ever been': Here are security upgrades at Erie High following shooting

By Ed Palattella, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

In its 66-year history, the building for Erie High School has never had as many safety measures.

The April 5 shooting at the school — an unprecedented event for the building — spurred the improvements that will greet students when they start classes on Aug. 29. Some of the changes, including metal detectors, were introduced in the spring, after the shooting.

Upgrades also occurred at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy and the Erie School District's three middle schools and its alternative-learning center. Sweeping improvements to the security measures at the district's 10 elementary schools are on their way, district officials said.

The cost of the shooting-related safety improvements to date is $1,203,114, with all but $436,921 designated solely for upgrades at the 500,000-square-foot Erie High, 3325 Cherry St. The Erie School District, with more than 10,000 students, paid for all the shooting-related improvements with federal pandemic aid, according to the district.

The Erie School District is also completing other security improvements that it budgeted before the shooting. They include a new security vestibule for visitors to Erie High. The vestibule funnels visitors into a waiting area instead of giving them immediate access to the school lobby. The school staff must allow visitors to leave the vestibule through a secure door.

Back to normal?: Erie-area schools, colleges will look much like they did before COVID-19 pandemic

Teacher shortage: Some Erie County school districts anticipate looking for teachers 'up until the last minute'

"It is going to be in great shape," Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said of Erie High. "Several measures we put in at the end of the year have worked very well."

"With the upgrades that we did, and the new security vestibule, I feel the building is safe as it has ever been," said Neal Brokman, the Erie School District's executive director of operations.

The original building was finished in 1956, according to district records.

The district installed similar security vestibules at its other schools. The vestibules cost $50,000 to $60,000 each, Brokman said. The district included the construction of the vestibules in its massive building improvement project that it launched in 2018.

The district is paying for the project with revenue from a refinanced bond issue and cash. The district has spent or committed to spend $149 million on the project, including $34 million for construction of a new Edison Elementary School. The project has brought sweeping improvements to Erie High, including refurbished classrooms, a new ventilation system and revamped main entrance.

Welcome back: Local agencies giving away free back-to-school supplies to Erie-area students

Back to school: Here are start dates for Erie County districts, and school-year calendars

At Erie High: metal detectors, blinds, bathroom sensors

Students at Erie High, where in-person enrollment was 1,400 in 2021-22, started walking through metal detectors in May, when the school opened after a hiatus following the April 5 shooting. A student, then 14, is charged with shooting another student, then 16, in the leg, abdomen and buttocks during a confrontation in a hallway.

Pending case: Teen defendant in Erie High School shooting consents to transfer case to adult court

Work zone: Erie-area schools are works in progress as renovations, construction continue

The Erie School District initially used temporary metal detectors on loan. Those detectors were similar in design to detectors in airports. The district then purchased permanent metal detectors, in which students walk between stanchions.

As the metal detectors went in, the school district also undertook other security upgrades at Erie High.

Back to class: Erie High students return to heightened security after shooting shut down school

School merger: 'We know we're ready': Cathedral Prep president talks priorities in wake of consolidation

● Metal detectors — $297,629.75 at both high schools and all three middle schools: East, Strong Vincent and Wilson. The Patrick J. DiPaolo Student Success Center at Emerson-Gridley, for alternative education, is the only district school that already had metal detectors.

● Halo detection sensors for bathrooms — $139,291.38, at all the high schools, middle schools and the student success center. The sensors are designed to detect vaping, cigarette and marijuana use and loud and aggressive conduct, among other problematic behaviors.

Halo system: Next areas to get security upgrades at Erie High, other schools? The restrooms

● New intrusion system for doors at Erie High — $341,682. The system features alarm systems on the doors.

● New exterior doors at Erie High — $174,757.46. The new doors go along with the new intrusion system.

● Manual roller shades at Erie High — $91,724. The blinds can be pulled down from the inside so a shooter cannot see inside a classroom to fire at students or teachers from the outside of the building.

● Deadbolts at Erie High — $45,654. The district installed the locks on doors.

● Additional security cameras at Erie High — $19,460. The district installed the cameras to eliminate blind spots in its existing camera network at the high school.

● Nightlock pins at Erie High — $18,826. The pins are inserted at the base of classroom doors from the inside. They are designed to prevent the forced entry of an unlocked door.

● Child-guard glass in the new security vestibule at Erie High — $12,093.

Timeline: Erie High shooting suspect in custody: How the events unfolded

Erie teachers' union welcomes improvements

The April 5 shooting created tension between the Erie School District and the Erie Education Association teachers' union. The teachers refused to return to in-person instruction at Erie High until the district made security upgrades, such as the installation of metal detectors. The teachers returned to in-person classes as scheduled after the district brought in metal detectors and made other changes.

Tension with teachers: Erie High School teachers demand safety fixes, say they will go remote otherwise

Changes on way: Superintendent: Metal detectors coming to Erie School District middle, high schools after shooting

The district had been considering metal detectors and other improvements in the weeks before the shooting, mainly because of the increase in juvenile violence in Erie during the pandemic.

The 860-member EEA said it agreed with all the changes the school district made to Erie High. The president of the EEA, Mary Theuerkauf, said the union continues to work with the district on the security measures at all the schools. Theuerkauf sits on safety committees for the schools. Other members include Polito, Brokman and Assistant Superintendent Teresa Szumigala.

"Student and teacher safety, really all staff working in schools, is a priority for the EEA," Theuerkauf said in a statement."We have made significant improvements since the terrible event that occurred on April 5 at EHS.

"We have established safety committees in all high schools and middle schools and will be creating those committees in the elementary buildings. Focus now is to complete all phases of security measures to make sure all students and employees are safe.

"Communication and training are an important component. I believe students will respond positively to these changes — knowing and feeling that they are safe. The district has worked cooperatively with the EEA. It was not easy but I believe all parties are happy with the outcome."

Theuerkauf, who teaches third grade at Jefferson Elementary School, said the EEA would like to see the addition of school resource officers at the elementary schools. The Erie School District's police force does not station officers permanently at all the schools. The district police force is made up of 12 full-time officers and four part-time officers.

The resource officers would increase safety and "bridge the relationship between law enforcement and children" in a positive manner, Theuerkauf said in an interview. She said the officers could show students that they are in the schools to protect them rather for solely punitive reasons.

Lasting trauma: 'Guilt and terror': In letters to judge, teachers reflect on shooting at Erie High

Security review next for elementary schools

The new security committees for the Erie School District's 10 elementary schools will develop plans to make improvements to those buildings. The changes at the high schools and middle schools will act as a kind of blueprint. The district is also reviewing risk assessments that the Pennsylvania State Police did on the schools.

Visitors to the elementary schools already must go through the security vestibules, except at Edison Elementary School. It is scheduled to be razed to make way for a new school. The entire project, including demolition of the current building, is expected to be done as early as May 2025.

A new school: 4.45% tax increase, new Edison School advance with Erie School Board votes

The district is discussing potential funding sources for the security upgrades for the elementary schools, Brokman said. Though the scope of the additions is under review, he said, the district has decided on the basics.

"At the absolute minimum," Brokman said, "we will install Halo devices and door alarms on all the exit doors and look at blinds for all the rooms."

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 'As safe as it has ever been': Here are security upgrades at Erie High following shooting

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Vacant Erie Business Center to be transformed into online charter school

The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works. In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pair Arrested for Union Township Burglary

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a pair from Erie for burglary. It happened at an address on Clemens Rd. in Union Township, Erie County, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A trooper was on patrol in the area when he noticed unusual activity at the residence, according to State Police. A 59-year-old man...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event

The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
MEADVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Security Camera#Alternative Education#Erie High School#The Erie School District
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Councilwoman Irate Over Not Being Invited to Reception at CelebrateErie, Vows to Block Police Funding for Annual Event

An Erie city councilwoman went on a social media tirade because she was not allowed in to the sponsor reception at CelebrateErie. This weekend was the first year the reception on the steps of the Erie Art Museum was only for sponsors who make CelebrateErie possible. Because of space restraints, organizers made that decision in 2019.
ERIE, PA
thevillagerny.com

Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family

Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
BEMUS POINT, NY
YourErie

Erie residents now have a chance to view houses on Millionaires Row

Erie residents will soon have an opportunity to view the homes on Millionaires Row to learn about the city’s history. A walking tour is taking place where people can view the interior of 11 historic properties this Wednesday. The homes will be open for two hours for a self-guided tour where participants can see them […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Jailed Following Stabbing At Mayville Library

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 20-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars following a stabbing at the Mayville Library. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused Xavier Guadarrama of assaulting a library employee with a knife around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Guadarrama allegedly fled the scene just before...
MAYVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Coast Guard, Police to Ensure Safe Tall Ships Weekend

The U.S. Coast Guard is teaming up with City of Erie and Pennsylvania State Police to ensure a safe weekend at Tall Ships Erie. The Coast Guard will enforce a 100-yard safety zone around the tall ships while they are on the water and a 20-yard zone while the boats are docked.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Rescued after Vehicle Goes off Road, into Ravine in Greene Township

An Erie man had to be rescued after his vehicle went off the road and down into a ravine Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Robison Rd. west of Old Waterford Rd. in Greene Township around 1:47 p.m. The driver - a 77-year-old man - was heading...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

PSP Franklin to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Next Month

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint during the month of September. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Franklin. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the roadways within Venango County. The specific...
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Brookfield Twp. man arrested after child found playing at PA wastewater plant

A Brookfield Township man was arrested after police found his young child playing at a wastewater plant across the Pennsylvania state line. On Wednesday, Brookfield police were called to meet with Sharon, PA police regarding a missing child. Sharon Police told the Brookfield officers that they found a child playing...
YourErie

A look at the map of Tall Ships

Here is a look at the way Tall Ships will be lining up along Erie’s Bayfront. The dock on the left side is the Bayfront Convention Center. The ships docked there will now be Trinidad, Empire Sandy, Pride of Baltimore II, and the Saint Lawrence II. In the center surrounding Dobbins Landing will be the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Watch Live: Parade of Sail kicks off at Tall Ships Erie

The Tall Ships Erie festival kicks off Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. City leaders are expecting large crowds this afternoon and all weekend long for Tall Ships Erie 2022. For the first time since 2019, the Tall Ships festival returns to the City of Erie. Mayor Joe Schember said this festival draws a […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy