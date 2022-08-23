'As safe as it has ever been': Here are security upgrades at Erie High following shooting

In its 66-year history, the building for Erie High School has never had as many safety measures.

The April 5 shooting at the school — an unprecedented event for the building — spurred the improvements that will greet students when they start classes on Aug. 29. Some of the changes, including metal detectors, were introduced in the spring, after the shooting.

Upgrades also occurred at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy and the Erie School District's three middle schools and its alternative-learning center. Sweeping improvements to the security measures at the district's 10 elementary schools are on their way, district officials said.

The cost of the shooting-related safety improvements to date is $1,203,114, with all but $436,921 designated solely for upgrades at the 500,000-square-foot Erie High, 3325 Cherry St. The Erie School District, with more than 10,000 students, paid for all the shooting-related improvements with federal pandemic aid, according to the district.

The Erie School District is also completing other security improvements that it budgeted before the shooting. They include a new security vestibule for visitors to Erie High. The vestibule funnels visitors into a waiting area instead of giving them immediate access to the school lobby. The school staff must allow visitors to leave the vestibule through a secure door.

"It is going to be in great shape," Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said of Erie High. "Several measures we put in at the end of the year have worked very well."

"With the upgrades that we did, and the new security vestibule, I feel the building is safe as it has ever been," said Neal Brokman, the Erie School District's executive director of operations.

The original building was finished in 1956, according to district records.

The district installed similar security vestibules at its other schools. The vestibules cost $50,000 to $60,000 each, Brokman said. The district included the construction of the vestibules in its massive building improvement project that it launched in 2018.

The district is paying for the project with revenue from a refinanced bond issue and cash. The district has spent or committed to spend $149 million on the project, including $34 million for construction of a new Edison Elementary School. The project has brought sweeping improvements to Erie High, including refurbished classrooms, a new ventilation system and revamped main entrance.

At Erie High: metal detectors, blinds, bathroom sensors

Students at Erie High, where in-person enrollment was 1,400 in 2021-22, started walking through metal detectors in May, when the school opened after a hiatus following the April 5 shooting. A student, then 14, is charged with shooting another student, then 16, in the leg, abdomen and buttocks during a confrontation in a hallway.

The Erie School District initially used temporary metal detectors on loan. Those detectors were similar in design to detectors in airports. The district then purchased permanent metal detectors, in which students walk between stanchions.

As the metal detectors went in, the school district also undertook other security upgrades at Erie High.

● Metal detectors — $297,629.75 at both high schools and all three middle schools: East, Strong Vincent and Wilson. The Patrick J. DiPaolo Student Success Center at Emerson-Gridley, for alternative education, is the only district school that already had metal detectors.

● Halo detection sensors for bathrooms — $139,291.38, at all the high schools, middle schools and the student success center. The sensors are designed to detect vaping, cigarette and marijuana use and loud and aggressive conduct, among other problematic behaviors.

● New intrusion system for doors at Erie High — $341,682. The system features alarm systems on the doors.

● New exterior doors at Erie High — $174,757.46. The new doors go along with the new intrusion system.

● Manual roller shades at Erie High — $91,724. The blinds can be pulled down from the inside so a shooter cannot see inside a classroom to fire at students or teachers from the outside of the building.

● Deadbolts at Erie High — $45,654. The district installed the locks on doors.

● Additional security cameras at Erie High — $19,460. The district installed the cameras to eliminate blind spots in its existing camera network at the high school.

● Nightlock pins at Erie High — $18,826. The pins are inserted at the base of classroom doors from the inside. They are designed to prevent the forced entry of an unlocked door.

● Child-guard glass in the new security vestibule at Erie High — $12,093.

Erie teachers' union welcomes improvements

The April 5 shooting created tension between the Erie School District and the Erie Education Association teachers' union. The teachers refused to return to in-person instruction at Erie High until the district made security upgrades, such as the installation of metal detectors. The teachers returned to in-person classes as scheduled after the district brought in metal detectors and made other changes.

The district had been considering metal detectors and other improvements in the weeks before the shooting, mainly because of the increase in juvenile violence in Erie during the pandemic.

The 860-member EEA said it agreed with all the changes the school district made to Erie High. The president of the EEA, Mary Theuerkauf, said the union continues to work with the district on the security measures at all the schools. Theuerkauf sits on safety committees for the schools. Other members include Polito, Brokman and Assistant Superintendent Teresa Szumigala.

"Student and teacher safety, really all staff working in schools, is a priority for the EEA," Theuerkauf said in a statement."We have made significant improvements since the terrible event that occurred on April 5 at EHS.

"We have established safety committees in all high schools and middle schools and will be creating those committees in the elementary buildings. Focus now is to complete all phases of security measures to make sure all students and employees are safe.

"Communication and training are an important component. I believe students will respond positively to these changes — knowing and feeling that they are safe. The district has worked cooperatively with the EEA. It was not easy but I believe all parties are happy with the outcome."

Theuerkauf, who teaches third grade at Jefferson Elementary School, said the EEA would like to see the addition of school resource officers at the elementary schools. The Erie School District's police force does not station officers permanently at all the schools. The district police force is made up of 12 full-time officers and four part-time officers.

The resource officers would increase safety and "bridge the relationship between law enforcement and children" in a positive manner, Theuerkauf said in an interview. She said the officers could show students that they are in the schools to protect them rather for solely punitive reasons.

Security review next for elementary schools

The new security committees for the Erie School District's 10 elementary schools will develop plans to make improvements to those buildings. The changes at the high schools and middle schools will act as a kind of blueprint. The district is also reviewing risk assessments that the Pennsylvania State Police did on the schools.

Visitors to the elementary schools already must go through the security vestibules, except at Edison Elementary School. It is scheduled to be razed to make way for a new school. The entire project, including demolition of the current building, is expected to be done as early as May 2025.

The district is discussing potential funding sources for the security upgrades for the elementary schools, Brokman said. Though the scope of the additions is under review, he said, the district has decided on the basics.

"At the absolute minimum," Brokman said, "we will install Halo devices and door alarms on all the exit doors and look at blinds for all the rooms."

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella .

