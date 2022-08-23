ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

'We know we're ready': Cathedral Prep president talks priorities in wake of consolidation

By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

Kevin Smith, the new president of the Villa Maria Cathedral Preparatory Catholic School System, which oversees the newly-consolidated Cathedral Preparatory School, has likened the coming days to a 5-kilometer race.

"I feel like I'm standing at the starting line," he told the Erie Times-News. "We've done the hard work. We know we're ready. We know it's going to go well. But until that gun goes off and you're in it, there's always that nervous anticipation for what's to come."

The nerves are understandable.

Smith, 58, a Cleveland-area native who most recently led the pre-K-8 Monte Cassino School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is now leading a school system in the wake of consolidation. The merging of the all-boys Cathedral Preparatory School in downtown Erie and the all-girls Villa Maria Academy in Millcreek Township has been years in the making and has involved a massive $14.5 million construction and renovation project.

Renovated school: Villa Maria students will attend renovated Cathedral Prep, with expanded STEM facilities

When students arrive for their first day of school on Sept. 13, they will enter a new three-story, 25,000-square-foot building, complete with a spacious cafeteria, kitchen and student lounge, a fitness room and dance studio, expanded office space and a third-floor devoted to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and art classes.

The high school, which will retain the name Cathedral Prep and be located at the Cathedral Prep's West 10th Street campus, will have an approximate enrollment of 700 students.

Smith, who will also oversee the coeducational Mother Teresa Academy, a K-8 school, said he was optimistic the construction work will finish by the first day of school. He insisted the greater challenge was the successful operation of the school, ensuring students and faculty adjust to the new consolidation landscape and align to a new culture, all the while preserving and celebrating the legacy of the school's two foundational institutions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRD2P_0hRK5tLG00

Smith named president: Prep-Villa names head of Catholic school in Oklahoma as new president; school colors to change

"It's a big challenge, but it's exciting," Smith said. I've worked in school mergers before. I've worked around the country in leading schools. And I think that my experience will hopefully be beneficial."

As a first step, the new school will incorporate the blue of Villa Maria Academy along with the black and orange of Cathedral Prep as the school's colors. It will also retain traditions from both schools, such as pep rallies and Villa Maria's Mary's Day.

The school is also expected to have a "history wall," to showcase the history and traditions of both Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Academy.

Smith sat down with the Erie Times-News recently to further discuss his priorities and expectations.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

Q: What are your top priorities for the 2022-23 school year?

A: My top priority is always to be advancing the mission and the values of the school. In this situation, it's really about understanding the history, the legacy, the values, the traditions and the cultures of our founding schools. That means meeting with the Sisters of St. Joseph, the bishop and with community members to really understand because we don't want to just carry forward activities and actions, we want to really carry forward history and culture. Beyond that, it's about not missing the opportunity of the moment. Since we're bringing together student bodies and faculties, I have to believe it's a really ripe time for innovation, forward-thinking and new opportunities for a new era for the school. So, as much as we want to carry forward a foundation, we want to build a very forward-looking institution.

Q: Will construction/renovations be done by the start of school?

A: There'll be some finish work to do but we'll be ready for the kids in September. The school will function will all of its resources on the first day of school.

Q: How do you intend to preserve the traditions of Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Academy?

A: First and foremost, I think we need to get everybody involved in that discussion. Whether it's an alum who is thrilled about what's happening or concerned, we want them part of the conversation so that we can make sure we preserve what's important. I think there's also 'legacy things' that you do, whether it's a ceremony or an activity. This school has incredible traditions from both campuses, and we want to make sure those are carried forward because they're really meaningful and we want students to benefit from those. I think there has to be obvious symbols, like trophy cases. You want people to walk in and clearly see evidence the values the traditions of the school.

Q: What do you see as the greatest challenge of consolidation?

A: I think the challenge in any community is advancing culture, and trying to help everybody be aligned in that common culture. I worked at a school that had merged a few years before — a Catholic high school, at Notre Dame Cathedral-Latin in Cleveland. I was among the leaders that did the Anders-Osborne merger in Cleveland. And I think that's always the challenge is finding the alignments and advancing the culture of the school.

Q: What do you see as the benefits of consolidation?

A: There's a simple benefit of scale. By having more students and more teachers, you get a more diverse curriculum and more opportunities for extra-curriculars for the students. More opportunities for kids to explore their talents, their interests and more people to be working together to advance the school. I think culturally, whether it's a co-ed situation or single gender, what matters most is that it's a great school for the kids. And I think we're going to learn from each other more about best practices and opportunities.

Q: How do you stem a declining student enrollment?

A: Our enrollment is strong. I think what every private school needs to do, Catholic or otherwise, is be reaching out and having a relationship with the community. There are many students that would love to be at our school that may not feel it's accessible, so I think we need to be in a relationship with the community and help a number of students come. A school year is like running a race, more like a half marathon. In a half marathon, the first five miles are a cruise. You're kind of working the second and then you get to the end and you're gritting it out. School years have ups and downs. But I love being in this profession.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 'We know we're ready': Cathedral Prep president talks priorities in wake of consolidation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Erie Native Dellquan Warren Recaps Summer, Recent Pitt Visit

Earlier this week, class-of-2024 guard Dellquan Warren took an unofficial visit to Pitt after wrapping up his strong summer of play with Wildcat Select. Warren went viral, earned offers, and earned a four-star ranking this summer, blowing up onto the national recruiting scene. Shortly after his trip to Pitt, he caught up with PSN and broke down the visit, answered questions about potentially playing college ball in Western PA, and spoke about his relationship with current Panther William Jeffress.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vacant Erie Business Center to be transformed into online charter school

The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works. In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sr. Mary Rachael McGuire celebrates 104th Birthday

Sister Mary Rachael McGuire is celebrating a milestone you don't hear of often. On August 24th, she turns 104 years old. Her friends at the Sisters’ Community Living Center on West Ridge Rd are celebrating her life and health. “I don't feel that I'm as sharp as she is most days, so I just look at her and I'm in awe,” Deb Seng told Erie News Now. She’s the Director of Sister Services for the Sisters of St. Joseph.
ERIE, PA
thevillagerny.com

Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family

Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
BEMUS POINT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Millcreek Township, PA
City
Villa Maria, PA
City
Erie, PA
State
Oklahoma State
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Hosts Electrifying Erie Guard Dellquan Warren on Unofficial Visit

On Monday, Pitt hosted Dellquan Warren, a high-flying 2024 guard, on an unofficial visit. Warren, a 6-foot-2 guard, received an offer from the Panthers back on July 3, and has been in communication with the staff ever since. The Erie, Pennsylvania native is a rising junior prospect and has shown off his talents all year playing for the Western PA/Northeast Ohio-based Wildcat Select AAU program. During the prep season, he will be competing for Keystone Athletic Academy (Erie).
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

The family that skips together rocks

When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw. And all that encouragement can...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Watch Live: Parade of Sail kicks off at Tall Ships Erie

The Tall Ships Erie festival kicks off Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. City leaders are expecting large crowds this afternoon and all weekend long for Tall Ships Erie 2022. For the first time since 2019, the Tall Ships festival returns to the City of Erie. Mayor Joe Schember said this festival draws a […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
YourErie

Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event

The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie’s JTM Foods expanding into Kansas

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local food manufacturer has announced plans to expand into Wichita, Kansas. JTM Foods — a producer of snack pies and other treats — has broken ground on a manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas. JTM Foods is headquartered in Erie. The company plans to invest $40 million into equipment and facilities and will […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics And Art#Catholic School#Catholic High School#K12#The Erie Times News#Villa Maria Academy
YourErie

Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Councilwoman Irate Over Not Being Invited to Reception at CelebrateErie, Vows to Block Police Funding for Annual Event

An Erie city councilwoman went on a social media tirade because she was not allowed in to the sponsor reception at CelebrateErie. This weekend was the first year the reception on the steps of the Erie Art Museum was only for sponsors who make CelebrateErie possible. Because of space restraints, organizers made that decision in 2019.
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Titusville Herald

Work starts on demolition of South Perry Street Bridge

The residents of Titusville have waited a long time for the S. Perry Street Bridge to be demolished. After years of waiting, preparation work for the demolition of the bridge started on Monday. According to Charlie Clark, project manager for Francis J. Palo Inc., the company which was awarded the...
TITUSVILLE, PA
fox40jackson.com

Largest D-Day reenactment in the US draws thousands to Ohio town

CONNEAUT, OHIO – On the shores of Lake Erie, the rumble of tanks and the rhythm of soldiers have once again transformed Conneaut Township Park into the historic battlefields of Normandy, France. The display known as “D-Day Conneaut,” is part of the largest, annual World War II reenactment in...
CONNEAUT, OH
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy