ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie-area schools, colleges will look much like they did before COVID-19 pandemic

By David Bruce, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

Erie-area schools and colleges will look much like they did in February 2020 when classes start this month.

Students, teachers and staff are no longer required to wear face masks, except in nurse's offices, and desks don't have to be spaced at least three feet apart. The plastic dividers and temperature scanners that schools used in 2020 and 2021 have likely been placed in storage.

In many ways, it's like the COVID-19 pandemic is over — even though Erie County health officials have said the virus continues to spread through the community .

Securing schools: 'As safe as it has ever been': Here are security upgrades at Erie High following shooting

Teacher shortage: Some Erie County school districts anticipate looking for teachers 'up until the last minute'

"We will continue to monitor the situation, but we are starting the school year by taking a 'business as usual' approach," Harbor Creek School District Superintendent Kelly Hess said in an email.

Harbor Creek is not alone. Every school district and college that responded to the Erie Times-News' request for information about their COVID-19 protocols for the 2022-23 school year said they plan to follow the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines issued Aug. 11 .

More: CDC loosens quarantine guidelines, drops community testing recommendations for COVID-19

Archive: Erie-area schools report no COVID-19 surge after ending mask mandate one month ago

No more daily testing, close contacts can attend classes if masked

The new guidelines no longer recommend that schools conduct daily COVID-19 testing. They also dropped the recommendation that people who are not up-to-date on vaccines quarantine themselves for at least five days if they come into close contact with an infected person.

Instead, they can attend school if they wear a high-quality face mask, like an N95, for 10 days and get tested after five days.

"We still need to identify close contacts of any confirmed case, and they would have to wear a mask (to attend school)," said Neal Brockman, executive director of operations for the Erie School District, one of the last Erie-area school districts to end its mask mandate in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgZku_0hRK5poM00

Work zone: Erie-area schools are works in progress as renovations, construction continue

School merger: 'We know we're ready': Cathedral Prep president talks priorities in wake of consolidation

Overall, masks continue to be recommended in areas where community transmission is deemed high, or if a person is considered at high risk of severe illness. Erie County has a low COVID-19 community level as of Aug. 19, the CDC reported.

Students, teachers and staff who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate themselves for at least five days, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, the CDC said in its new guidelines. They can return to school on the sixth day if they don't have a fever and their symptoms have lessened, and they wear a mask.

Two negative tests 48 hours apart are required to stop isolating and masking earlier than 10 days after testing positive or the onset of symptoms.

This comes at a time when many people infected with COVID-19 are not testing, either because their symptoms are mild or nonexistent, or because they don't want to isolate if they get a positive test result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oO8dY_0hRK5poM00

Welcome back: Local agencies giving away free back-to-school supplies to Erie-area students

Back to school: Here are start dates for Erie County districts, and school-year calendars

More responsibility falls on parents to keep sick children at home

The new guidelines place more responsibility on families to ensure their children don't attend school if they have COVID-19, said Christopher Clark, D.O., president of Saint Vincent Hospital and a family physician.

"Parents need to be diligent about the symptoms their children are experiencing," Clark said. "If a child is exhibiting any symptoms of a respiratory illness, such as a cough or fever, they need to keep the child at home and consider getting them tested."

The pandemic showed that some families have difficulties arranging for sick children to remain home, especially if the parents work full time.

But isolating children (and adults) with COVID-19 remains an important part of reducing the virus' spread, said Erin Mrenak, Erie County Department of Health director.

"The virus is still out there and there are people who are still getting severely ill because of it," Mrenak said.

20 months later: Erie-area doctor returns to work after COVID-19, double-lung transplant

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie-area schools, colleges will look much like they did before COVID-19 pandemic

Comments / 3

Related
YourErie

Vacant Erie Business Center to be transformed into online charter school

The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works. In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Second Harvest Food Distribution Slated for Friday

WARREN, Pa. – There will be a Second Harvest Food Bank Military Share food distribution on Friday (Aug. 26) at 3:30 p.m. at the Penelec parking lot. “In northwest Pennsylvania, one in four households receiving food assistance has at least one household member who has served in the military or is serving in the military,” Second Harvest said in a release.
WARREN, PA
explore venango

PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients

OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Health
Erie County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie, PA
Education
Erie County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event

The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Clark
YourErie

10th annual Senior Living Expo underway at McDowell Intermediate

About a thousand seniors are back in “school” Monday, learning some tips and tricks for staying healthy. It’s the 10th annual Senior Living Expo being held at the McDowell Intermediate High School in Millcreek. It’s a popular event where healthcare companies talk about the latest trends in health care, giving seniors an opportunity to learn […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Erie residents now have a chance to view houses on Millionaires Row

Erie residents will soon have an opportunity to view the homes on Millionaires Row to learn about the city’s history. A walking tour is taking place where people can view the interior of 11 historic properties this Wednesday. The homes will be open for two hours for a self-guided tour where participants can see them […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie’s JTM Foods expanding into Kansas

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local food manufacturer has announced plans to expand into Wichita, Kansas. JTM Foods — a producer of snack pies and other treats — has broken ground on a manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas. JTM Foods is headquartered in Erie. The company plans to invest $40 million into equipment and facilities and will […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#College#Covid 19 Pandemic#Linus Covid#General Health#The Erie Times News
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Fair Crowns Sarah Lasko as Miss Crawford County

The Crawford County Fair, out of concern for the weather, moved the The Miss Crawford County Pageant indoors on Sunday evening. Four young ladies competed for the title to serve as an ambassador for the Crawford County Fair, Pennsylvania Youth and Agriculture. The winner is Sarah Lasko of Conneaut Lake,...
yourdailylocal.com

Fungus Having an Impact on Conifer Trees in Allegheny National Forest

WARREN, Pa. – The Allegheny National Forest is experiencing needle cast and needle blight with some of its conifer trees, Allegheny National Forest Representative Cecile Stetler explained during Tuesday’s City of Warren Street Landscape meeting. Needle cast and needle blight is simply a fungal disease of spruce trees...
WARREN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
explore venango

Man Wanted in Venango County Arrested for Selling Meth to CI in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has filed criminal charges against an Ohio man accused of selling methamphetamine to a Confidential Informant (C.I.) in Clarion County. Lewer Frank Dent, 33, of Youngstown, Ohio, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to...
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Councilwoman Irate Over Not Being Invited to Reception at CelebrateErie, Vows to Block Police Funding for Annual Event

An Erie city councilwoman went on a social media tirade because she was not allowed in to the sponsor reception at CelebrateErie. This weekend was the first year the reception on the steps of the Erie Art Museum was only for sponsors who make CelebrateErie possible. Because of space restraints, organizers made that decision in 2019.
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy