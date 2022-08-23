ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartansburg, PA

DEP takes Raccoon Refuse to court for failing to clean up trash-filled transfer facility

By Valerie Myers, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is asking a court to enforce its order for clean-up of a Raccoon Refuse facility in Spartansburg.

The DEP on Aug. 16 ordered the company to remove within 48 hours the garbage strewn around its Spartansburg transfer station. The garbage had not been removed Friday, when the agency filed a petition to enforce the order in the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

The site still had not been cleaned Monday morning, a DEP spokesman said.

The transfer station is where the company gathered garbage that it collected in home pickups. Garbage accumulated at the transfer station is then taken to the landfill.

The gate to the transfer station was unlocked and open when the department investigated the site on Aug. 16, according to the court petition. The facility's tipping floor "was full of large piles of putrescible waste" and dumpsters and some garbage trucks at the site also contained waste that has been at the facility for "multiple days," DEP said in the petition.

Raccoon Refuse out of business: Municipalities, private customers look for new service, refunds

The trash is causing "noticeable odors and unsightliness," DEP said in the petition.

Raccoon Refuse President Ernest Sell was notified of the DEP cleanup order that same day, according to the court filing.

The company's failure to comply with the order is a violation of terms of the state Solid Waste Management Act, the DEP said. The agency is requesting a court hearing on its petition.

Raccoon Refuse: Erie area municipalities, residents scramble to arrange new garbage, recycling service

Raccoon Refuse notified Union City Borough on Aug. 15 that it has gone out of business. Other municipalities and individuals served by the company said that they received no notification that the company had ended operations but were making new arrangements for trash and recycling services.

The Mill Village-based company had been contracted to pick up residential trash and recycling in Union City, Albion and Cambridge Springs boroughs and to pick up recycling in Summit Township.

Raccoon Refuse also served customers in municipalities where residents arrange their own garbage pickup. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis last week estimated that the company served 15,000 residents in Erie County.

Customers who prepaid for Raccoon Refuse Service can apply for a refund by emailing tbilling@trashbilling.com , with "Raccoon Refuse Customer" in the subject line. Customers should provide their 12-digit account number, date of their last payment, and the number of times they received service after making the payment.

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com . Follow her on Twitter @ETNmyers .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: DEP takes Raccoon Refuse to court for failing to clean up trash-filled transfer facility

