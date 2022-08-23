Michigan man killed, four injured after ATV driven by teen crashes in Crawford County

CORRY — A Michigan man was killed and four other people were taken to the hospital after an all-terrain vehicle driven by a teenager crashed in eastern Crawford County early Sunday morning.

The 17-year-old male driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence following the crash, the Pennsylvania State Police reported Monday.

The accident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday on East Troy Road north of Reiser Road in Troy Township, south of Route 408 and west of Titusville.

According to state police in Corry, the 17-year-old was driving a 2020 Can-Am Maverick north on East Troy Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and went off the west side of the roadway. The all-terrain vehicle struck a ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest on its tires, troopers reported.

The driver and four passengers in the ATV were all ejected in the crash and were taken to Titusville Area Hospital.

One of the passengers, identified by state police as 25-year-old Nickolas C. Wheeling, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell. He said Wheeling died of blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen and ruled the death as accidental.

State police did not release information on the extent of injuries suffered by the 17-year-old and the three other passengers — identified by police as a 25-year-old woman from Titusville, a 20-year-old woman from Pleasantville, Venango County and a 22-year-old man from Thompsontown, Juniata County.

The crash remains under investigation, state police reported Monday.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.