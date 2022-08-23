ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie police hunting for suspects after two men wounded in separate shootings in city

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJk4t_0hRK5lWg00

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a pair of shootings reported in Erie on Sunday.

City police detectives on Monday were continuing to speak to witnesses and were hunting for other evidence and information in an effort to identify suspects in the crimes.

No one had been charged in either incident as of Monday morning.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and lower extremities in an incident that was reported to Erie police on Sunday at about 3:55 a.m. An argument had reportedly broken out between two men during a party at East Lake Road and Dunn Boulevard, and during the argument 11 gunshots were fired and the 25-year-old was shot, investigators reported on Monday.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to UPMC Hamot and was last reported in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information that could assist police in the shooting investigation is asked to call Detective Sgt. Craig Stoker at 814-870-1506 or Detective James Langdon at 814-870-1154.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Erie police learned that an adult male had walked into UPMC Hamot with gunshot wounds to his right and left legs. The man told police he was walking when someone shot him, and he reported the area of the shooting as East Eighth and Wayne streets, according to investigators.

Patrol officers went to the location but found no evidence of a shooting there, police reported.

No information was available Monday on the condition of the man, whose name was not released and whose age was not available.

Anyone with information that could assist Erie police in the shooting investigation is asked to call Detective David Madurski at 814-870-1508.

At least 43 people have been injured or killed by gunfire in Erie so far this year.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

PSP arrests two people suspected of burglarizing garage

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police arrested two people for suspected burglary and other charges on Aug. 21. A PSP trooper had been patrolling the area on Clemens Road in Union Township of Erie County when he noticed “unusual activity” at a residence, a PSP report said. The trooper saw a man and woman allegedly […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pair Arrested for Union Township Burglary

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a pair from Erie for burglary. It happened at an address on Clemens Rd. in Union Township, Erie County, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A trooper was on patrol in the area when he noticed unusual activity at the residence, according to State Police. A 59-year-old man...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk man facing multiple charges after domestic dispute

A Dunkirk man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute on Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk early Sunday morning. Dunkirk Police say that 24-year-old Austin Burgess allegedly had thrown a female victim to the ground and attempted to choke her shortly before 1:00 AM, and then took the victim's phone when she attempted to dial 911. The victim then flagged down a police patrol car for assistance. Burgess is also accused of attempting to obstruct the investigation and allegedly resisted police when he was being taken into custody. After being booked and held pending arraignment, Police say Burgess attempted to tamper with the surveillance system. Charges against Burgess include criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, obstructing governmental administration, 4th-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree criminal tampering, and harassment.
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident

City of Erie Police have taken a person into custody following a shots fired incident Tuesday afternoon. It was reported at an address on W. 7th St. between Myrtle and Chestnut St. around 2 p.m. Police were in the area at the time and saw the suspect taking off. It...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Parole Absconder Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown

A Jamestown man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and for violating his parole was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the city's west side. Jamestown Police pulled over 40-year-old Justin Meacham in the area of Livingston Avenue and Geneva Street at about 8:30 PM for a violation. A background check found that Meacham had city court warrants and was a parole absconder. When police tried to take Meacham into custody, he ran off and led officers on a short foot chase, then allegedly resisted arrest. He is also accused of trying to destroy a quantity of drugs he had. Meacham was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Recover Loaded Shotgun Within Young Child’s Reach

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 52-year-old is facing child endangerment charges after police in Jamestown allegedly recovered a loaded shotgun within reach of a three-year-old. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to an east side address on Monday morning for a reported drug overdose. While on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust

A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged after reported drug overdose

Police arrested a Jamestown man on Monday for allegedly being in possession of two shotguns in the presence of an unsupervised three-year-old child. Jamestown police say they were called to an east side address around 10:30 am for a reported drug overdose. They began treating the victim, and then spotted a shotgun in the living room. Police say they then found the three-year-old in a room with another shotgun within reach. Officers say they arrested 52-year-old Thomas Kimbrough, Sr., a convicted felon, charging him with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Kimbrough was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, but police say the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Police make two arrests in connection with Jamestown homicide

Two Jamestown men have been taken into custody in connection with last Friday's fatal drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Jamestown Police identified the men as 32-year old Joseph Fontanez-Walker and 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas on Monday evening. The department is also working with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office to further the investigation and determine the criminal charges. 35 year-old Jesus Batista-Perez died in the shooting on the 800 block of Pendergast Avenue and a second victim was wounded. Police add that the black Toyota four-door sedan that was previously posted has been located. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or their confidential tip line at (716) 483-8477.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Jailed Following Stabbing At Mayville Library

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 20-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars following a stabbing at the Mayville Library. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused Xavier Guadarrama of assaulting a library employee with a knife around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Guadarrama allegedly fled the scene just before...
MAYVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Large fight leads to arrest in Jamestown

Jamestown Police have made one arrest after a large fight broke out in the area of Winsor and Bush Streets in Jamestown on Saturday night. Police responded to the call shortly before 9 pm and found the victim laying in the street with a laceration to his head. Officers found that Dominick Harrison allegedly pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the street. Police tried to arrest Harrison, but he briefly resisted and struggled with officers before being taken into custody. Harrison was taken to the city jail pending arraignment on charges of 3rd degree assault, resisting arrest, and 2nd degree obstruction of governmental administration. There was no report of the victim's condition.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Gag order in place during hearing for suspect in Rushdie attack

In the weeks following the stabbing of author Salmon Rushdie, lawyers on both sides are discussing how the case will proceed. The defendant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, appeared in Chautauqua County Court Wednesday morning. A Chautauqua County Judge kept a gag order in place, limiting discussion of the trial to protect the defendant’s right to a […]
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting

City of Erie Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near E. Lake Rd. and Dunn Blvd. Officers were on the scene for a few hours to gather evidence. Multiple shots were fired, and a male victim...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Greenville man, once facing 119 charges, sought by police

Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a Greenville man who once faced 119 charges following a drug raid at his home two years ago. Pennsylvania authorities have issued an alert for 42-year-old Tad Drivere, accused of violating the terms of his parole. Police searched Drivere’s Greenville home in August 2020,...
GREENVILLE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy