Columbus Board of Education meets in private for 4 hours, has little to report afterwards

The Columbus City Schools Board of Education met for about four hours Monday night in closed-door executive session, then reconvened around midnight to say it had no action to report yet in connection with the strike by its nearly 4,500-member union representing teachers and other professional staff.

Board President Jennifer Adair read a statement to the media after they reconvened saying the board would have something to report "soon" about the strike, the first by the district's teachers union since 1975.

"Our Board fully recognizes this disruption and concern felt for by our children and families across our city," Adair said. "And to our school community ... we are extremely saddened by the start to the school year."

Adair added that families in the Columbus City Schools should be assured the district "will support your children and families with the resources they need in this time of uncertainty."

Students at Woodcrest Elementary School , the district's only year-round school, began classes on July 27 . The school moved to online only learning Monday, not knowing what the outcome of the Sunday night strike vote of the CEA would be. If the strike continues Wednesday, they will be joined online by all the district's more than 100 other schools as Columbus City Schools plans to go remote learning with some 600 substitute teachers it says it has in place.

"We intend to continue to find resolution in a way that focuses on the best interest of our students. We know that is your expectation and that is our commitment to you," Adair said.

The board meeting began at 8 p.m. as members immediately voted to go into executive session in a private meeting room inside the Southland Center.

Outside, a massive crowd of more than 1,000 Columbus Education Association teachers and other professional education staff were joined by dozens of community members picketing along South High Street outside the center, holding signs and chanting as they did beginning at 7 a.m. Monday when CEA members set up picket lines there and at 19 of the district's more than 100 schools.

Those rallying outside were chanting what many Columbus residents who lived near or were driving by the 19 elementary, middle and high schools where picketing occurred hours earlier during the day, but with an amber sunset as a backdrop:

"Whose schools?"

"Our schools!"

"If we don't get it."

"Shut it down!"

Some of Ohio's state politicians made appearances, including Democratic State Sen. Tina Maharath — who was inside the Southland Center — as well as fellow Democrat and State Sen. Hearcel Craig, who rallied outside with the union and its supporters.

Craig, an alumnus of Columbus City's East High School, expressed his hope that the school board and the union would get back to the bargaining table and come to an agreement for the children of the district, but no negotiations had been scheduled prior to the start of the board's emergency meeting.

"The teachers are our foundation, and we've got to find a way to make sure that they're getting the appropriate resources that is necessary for them to teach all of our children no matter what the Zip code is," Craig said. "My hope and my prayer is that we're able to come back to the table, and continue to work through these issues, so that our families and children have quality of life."

The school board's special emergency session was scheduled just after the CEA voted to strike Sunday night . Both the union and district held press conferences after the vote expressing disappointment in each other over their failure to reach a contract.

"It is with a full understanding of the sacrifices that students, parents, and teachers will make together to win the schools Columbus students deserve that CEA members overwhelmingly rejected the Board's last, best and final offer tonight and intend to strike," CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes said.

Adair said at the district's media conference that they believe the district's second final, best offer was comprehensive, and that they offered "provisions that would positively impact their classrooms."

"School does start on Wednesday, which means our children will be online learning," Adair said, indicating the district has no illusions that an agreement with the CEA will be reached before then.

"We know that this is absolutely not ideal, but we do have an obligation as the school district to continue education and supporting our students."

