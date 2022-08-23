ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit landlords, HOAs from banning 'thin blue line' flags

By Anna Staver, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Two Ohio Republicans want to make it illegal for landlords, homeowner associations and others to ban the flying of "thin blue line" flags after the father of a fallen officer was told to take his down.

House Bill 712, introduced by Reps. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, and Kevin Miller, R-Newark, would add thin blue line flags to the list of flags Ohio prohibits landlords, mobile home park operators, and HOAs from prohibiting. The flags on the current list are the U.S., State of Ohio, service flags belonging to "the immediate family of an individualserving in the armed forces," those honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action.

"For me, it’s about public safety," Miller said. "It’s for those that serve us on a daily basis."

'I broke down': Parents of fallen Ohio police chief told to remove Thin Blue Line flag

But an HOA in Miller's district saw things differently.

Tom DiSario, the father of Kirkersville Police Chief Steven "Eric" DiSario, told The Newark Advocate in May that his homeowner's association sent him a letter saying his "political sign in the form of a flag" violated neighborhood deed restrictions.

"To be honest, when I saw the letter that people are fighting me over something very valuable to me and personal, I broke down and cried," Tom DiSario said. "That's how much it meant to me."

His son was killed five years ago while responding to a shooting at a nursing home , and he told The Newark Advocate that he sees the black and white American flag with a bright blue stripe as a way to honor his son's sacrifice and those made by other officers across the country.

But the flag has also become controversially associated with white supremacy movements and those who opposed policing reforms . In 2021, University of Wisconsin-Madison's police chief banned officers from displaying the flag while on duty, saying the flag had been "co-opted" by people who perpetuated "hateful ideologies."

Miller, who retired from the Ohio State Highway Patrol when he joined the legislature, said that's not how he sees the thin blue line flags.

"The police protect everybody; Whatever race, whatever nationally, whatever creed," he said.

A similar bill introduced by Ginter in 2017 passed the Ohio House 90-2. Republican Scott Wiggam and Democrat Stephanie Howse were the only no votes.

"I really think it’s straightforward, and I think most everybody supports our law enforcement," Miller said. This should be easy to pass, I hope."

Anna Staver is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

