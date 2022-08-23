ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Water Gap, PA

NPS investigating string of vehicle break-ins at Delaware Water Gap rec area

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
 3 days ago
US Park Rangers are asking for the public's assistance in an ongoing investigation of vehicle break-ins at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

According to the National Park Service, over the past month, an unknown individual broke into multiple vehicles at various park trailheads, stealing purses and wallets with identification cards, cash, and credit cards, which were used for fraudulent purchases adding up to tens of thousands of dollars.

The NPS's "Visitor Spending Effects — Economic Contributions of National Park Visitor Spending" report notes that more than 4.5 million people visited Delaware Water Gap and the Upper Delaware in 2021 alone, spending an estimated $58.8 million in Pennsylvania's Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties.

Park rangers have identified a white male, 25-35 years old, with dark hair as a person of interest.

An anonymous tip line has been established by the NPS's Investigative Services Branch to aid in the investigation. Anyone with information that may help in the investigation is encouraged to contact the tip line, as "Information from park visitors is often very helpful to investigators," the NPS states.

“As always, it is never a good idea to leave valuables in your vehicle, especially in plain sight, when visiting the park,” Chief Ranger Eric Lisnik said.

Park rangers suggest visitors either stow valuables out of sight in a locked trunk before arriving at a destination, take them along while visiting the park, or leave them at home.

“Unfortunately, not everyone who visits the park has the best intentions in mind and many of these break-ins have been crimes of opportunity where valuables have been left in plain sight in vehicles with only a glass window to protect them,” Lisnik said. “While rangers investigate these recent incidents, we want to warn visitors against making themselves easy targets for criminals while visiting the park.”

Those who have information to share can call or text the tip line at 888-653-0009, report the tip online via go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, email nps_isb@nps.gov, or call 911 in an emergency situation.

This is a developing story.

