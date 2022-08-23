ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawley, PA

Historic bandstand will be named in honor of Hawley engineer who designed it

By Peter Becker, Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeLbe_0hRK5Zsq00

At their August 10 Hawley council meeting, the council approved at the request of descendants of Christopher G. Ellingsen who designed the structure in the early 1930's, to name it in his memory: The Ellingsen Bandstand.

In addition, council approved the plan for the family to design an interpretative panel sign to be set up near the bandstand telling its history and Ellingsen's story.

Mary Ellingsen, one of the designer's granddaughters, said at prior meetings of the council and Parks & Recreation Commission that the family will pay for the sign and putting it up.

Council was shown a draft image of the panel, showing pictures of the bandstand and man who designed both the bandstand and oversaw the development of Bingham Park after the park's land was donated for a borough park by the Bingham family in 1929.

Representing the family at the meeting were Ellingsen granddaughters Diana Billlard and Marilyn Cerrato. Council President Michele Billard Rojas is a great granddaughter.

Christopher G. Ellingsen and his wife immigrated from Norway and settled at Hawley in 1919 where they raised their family. Ellingsen was a civil engineer who worked in New York and commuted on the train to and from Hawley. He worked on a number of projects in the nation and in other countries.

The octagonal, wooden bandstand with the dome roof was erected in 1932 and has become an iconic symbol of the Hawley community. It has been the site of countless concerts, picnics, reunion gatherings, wedding photos, a meeting place for families when Santa or the Easter Bunny were scheduled, and non-political rallies. Ellingsen's daughter June Strait, when she was 90, showed the blueprints for the park to reporters with this news organization, who took pictures of them at that time. Mrs. Strait died in 2020 at the age of 100.

Community fundraising paid for the bandstand, which was put together by unemployed area contractors and tradesmen at the height of the Great Depression. It was part of a multi-phase project in the 1930s, which in addition to the bandstand also included the following structures: a covered grandstand, restrooms, light poles and entrance columns— each of these structures lined with cobblestone.

The borough is also preparing to undertake a major restoration of the bandstand, funded through a grant.

New ambulance building ahead

Lake Region EMS reported answering 18 Basic Life Support (BLS) and 23 Advanced Life Support (ALS) calls in Hawley Borough in July. In June they logged 42 and 19, respectively.Company Treasurer Ken Morrison told council that Lake Region EMS has received their permits to erect their ambulance building on Old Gravity Road. They presently work out of a construction trailer and park their ambulance vehicle out of doors.

He said that Lake Region EMS is "running solid financially."

In the last 30 days state standards have been raised on certifications for drivers, who now must have no less than an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification, Morrison said. They are adding new employees and working on all required clearances and certifications.

Hawley council named Lake Region EMS as their primary BLS responder, this past April. Lake Region EMS succeeds Hawley Ambulance & Rescue Company, having completely reorganized under new management, that process starting in early 2020. The borough had dropped Hawley Ambulance's primary responder status in 2018 due to managerial and staffing issues the company had at that time.

Elsewhere in the Lakes Region:Blooming Grove Township voters asked to fund EMS with more taxes

More meeting items

A conditional use hearing is set for Lake Region LLC, the company that bought the former Hawley Ambulance garage and hall at 219 River Street a couple years ago. Lake Region LLC is associated with Settlers Hospitality; the facility is meant to serve laundry needs of Settlers Hospitality properties as well as storage. Lake Region LLC is asking for a modification of the zoning ordinance regulation requiring 16 parking spaces for that size property. Instead, they only asked for three parking spaces due to the limited number of staff working there at any one time, council member Ann Monaghan said. The hearing is set for Monday, September 12 at 7 p.m. at borough hall.

Council agreed to apply for a Local Share Account (LSA) state grant to cover a "public safety package" including a new police vehicle and four upgraded security cameras for Bingham Park. The camera estimates range from $6,000 to $7,500. The estimate for the vehicle, base price and upfit, comes to about $65,000.

Council President Michele Rojas advised a "Plan B" if the LSA application for the police vehicle is not approved. They discussed using American Rescue Plan (ARP) federal funding allocation received by the borough, as well as ARP funds the Wayne County Commissioners received and are sharing with each municipality. Because of the current difficulty finding new cars to purchase, council approved sending a letter of commitment to send the dealer who has promised to hold a vehicle for the borough.

Mayor John Nichols and Police Chief Daniel Drake both said how successful the annual National Night Out was in Bingham Park, held August 2. This included a free community barbeque, games and vendors with information about emergency services and community social programs. Chief Drake thanked the many organizations and individuals who made it a success.

Parking space lines will be painted for the Shortline Bus company, which utilizes part of the borough hall parking area. Parking space lines will also be refurbished on borough streets, and numbering added to the parking spaces to match numbers on the parking meters so there is no confusion of which meter to feed.

Trunk or Treat in Bingham Park was set for Saturday, October 29 during the daytime, rather than have it on Monday evening the 31st when it is dark. The community parade and trick or treating will still be held on Halloween, October 31, council member Elaine Herzog said.

Madison Simpson was appointed as Deputy Tax Collector.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds will be sought to pave Highland Avenue and Cedar Avenue. Council agreed to cover the 17% match up to $25,515, which is based on an estimate of $175,608.81 to pave both streets. The cost for just Highland is $98,541 with a match of $14,781.15.

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue. Public wishing to be on the meeting agenda need to contact Borough Hall in advance at 570-226-9545.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello explores replacing police department with police district

MONTICELLO – The Monticello Police Department often responds to calls outside the village limits, so the village board wants to explore replacing the existing department with a police district. Mayor George Nikolados said it could translate into additional funds for the village. “We are in a position where we...
MONTICELLO, NY
Times Herald-Record

Port Jervis graduate comes home to run the schools

PORT JERVIS — Thirty-seven years after graduation, a Port Jervis graduate is coming home to run the schools. To John Bell, this is a pivotal time in the history of the school district as the district is going through its largest capital project. Meanwhile, it is time to help students get back on track after more than two years of the pandemic.
PORT JERVIS, NY
New Jersey Globe

Susan Zellman, former Sussex freeholder, dies at 79

Susan M. Zellman, who served as a Sussex County freeholder from 2001 to 2012, died on August 13. She was 79,. Zellman had begun her political career in 2000 in a Republican primary on a slate with Charles Kuperus against three-term Freeholder Tom Clark. She was the top vote-getter with...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hawley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Mid-Hudson News Network

Truck slams into building in Sullivan County

GRAHAMSVILLE – A driver had to be extricated when a box truck slammed into a building at Claryville Road and Route 55 in Grahamsville Wednesday night. In addition to local firefighters at the scene, the Orange County collapse team was called in to remove the driver from the vehicle. A medivac helicopter also responded to remove the injured person.
GRAHAMSVILLE, NY
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Carbon County business

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lanes near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

End Summer With The Wally Lake Fest

As summer comes to a close this weekend, take part in Lake Wallenpaupack's summer send-off celebration, the Wally Lake Fest. The Wally Lake Fest is the annual end-of-summer festival allowing attendees to celebrate all things Lake Wallenpaupack. The festival kicks off Friday, August 26, with events taking place in the water and on land through the borough of Hawley. During the three-day event, guests can enjoy the 52-mile shoreline by taking part in lake rides, an open market fair, a boat show & outdoor expo, free kayak & stand-up paddle board demos, public Beach, sailboat rides at lighthouse harbor marina, Wallenpaupack scenic boat tours, boat rentals, axe throwing, live music, and more. Coinciding with the lake fest is the 10th-anniversary ride for the lake event, in which participants are invited to bring their motorcycles on a 41-mile ride around Lake Wallenpaupack to raise money for the lake. Registration for the ride the lake event is Saturday at 10 am.
HAWLEY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Drake
Pocono Update

Monroe Fire Company Refusing Service Over Ordinance Dispute

The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company refuses service due to a fire ordinance dispute, which allows the Township to have more governance over the fire company. Tobyhanna, PA | The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company no longer responds to calls over an ordinance dispute, leaving the residents without a township fire department.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Hudson Valley Post

Ulster vs Dutchess: Who Won New York’s Battle in Hudson Valley

Democrats and Republicans in the Hudson Valley decided the fate of a swing district in New York State. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County Executive Battles Dutchess...
beckersasc.com

Garnet Health closing 4 physician practices

Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state of New York. The following physician practices are closing effective Nov. 9 due to economic reasons:. Garnet Health Doctors OB/GYN in Middletown, N.Y....
MIDDLETOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT prepares for winter with job fair in the Poconos

STROUD TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is preparing for winter. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a job fair in Monroe County next week. Officials are looking to hire truck drivers, mechanics and clerks for the winter, with same-day interviews and job offers, PennDOT said. Applicants should bring their resume,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
WBRE

Fire leaves Luzerne County home ‘uninhabitable’

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Luzerne County has left a home “uninhabitable” according to the Hanover Fire Chief. Officials said the Hanover Township Fire Department responded to a call for a working structure fire at 12:41 pm on Wednesday. The Hanover Township Fire Chief told Eyewitness News there were no injuries, but […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring the Waterfalls at Childs Park in Pike County

- There are many ways to explore the waterfalls at Childs Park. The most impressive falls are Fulmer Falls, which is 56 feet tall. A semi-circular rock basin is at the base of the waterfall. The park also offers a variety of picnic areas and a nature trail. If you'd like to explore the waterfalls from a different perspective, you'll want to visit the other parks in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

787
Followers
436
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Honesdale, PA from Tri-County Independent.

 http://tricountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy