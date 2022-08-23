ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Happy birthday, Jackson: City's 200th birthday celebration comes to a close

By Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
 3 days ago
The City of Jackson celebrated its 200th birthday Wednesday in Jackson City Hall, closing out a year of activity celebrating the birth of Madison County and the city in 1822.

The county, which was established on Nov. 6, 1822, preceded the city of Jackson’s birth by just a few months, leading to the dual-celebration of the area’s bicentennial.

“It’s finally, finally coming to a close,” said Elaine Christian, chair of the bicentennial committee. “We're really thrilled by the bicentennial year, and to think that we've had 150 events with 600 volunteers? It's touched every aspect of the city and the county. It's just been phenomenal.”

Mayor Scott Conger, who spoke at the party, said the celebration was “surreal.”

“This is great,” Conger said. “It's always great to celebrate birthdays, and it's great to celebrate that the best city in the country.

“It’s a little surreal because it seems like we've been doing bicentennial events for so long.”

The event drew to a close the eventful weekend of bicentennial activities, which included the Jackson-Madison County Choir’s performance, the fireworks show and the joint Commodores and LOLO concert that occurred Saturday.

According to bicentennial committee members, Saturday’s choir concert saw around 1,000 attendees, and the concert at the Ballpark saw an estimated 5,000 attendees.

Outgoing Mayor Jimmy Harris expressed his appreciation for the committee’s wide reach.

“I think one of the things I really was excited about was that all of our communities in Madison County had their heritage celebrated, and their part of the history of Madison County acknowledged,” he said. “I think everybody felt like they were a part of this bicentennial. It's been it's been a long year. But it's been really fun and really enjoyable.

As Harris finished his term as mayor, he hopes that the newly-buried time capsule will show the city and county’s love for the community.

“I hope when this time capsule is open 50 years, they'll see that we did love and care for this community so very much,” he said.

