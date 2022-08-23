ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary boxer George Foreman gives encouraging words at United Way 80th anniversary celebration

By Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
 3 days ago
Legendary boxer, entrepreneur and boxer George Foreman helped United Way of West Tennessee celebrate 80 years of community impact and support Thursday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The event, titled Unitas, the Latin word for unity, celebrated the previous year’s work and workers throughout United Way.

Foreman took the stage to discuss faith, perseverance and the importance of community, and perfectly encapsulated the theme of his life:

"It doesn't matter how much you get knocked down," he said. "You keep getting back up."

Fighting violence in Jackson:'Enough is enough:' West Tennessee officials join forces to combat gun violence

Foreman's message mirrors the encouragement many need to face hardships in life through support from organizations like United Way of West Tennessee.

“For 80 years, we have advocated for equity through uniting agencies in ways that improve each person’s access to health, education, and financial stability in West Tennessee,” a statement from United Way said.

“Our history is filled with countless stories of tragedy transformed into victory, and we aim to continue this narrative moving forward.”

Previous year’s guests at the event, which featured dinner, live music, a silent auction and award presentations, included Peyton Manning and Kurt Wagner.

Proceeds from the event will go to United Way’s services for the next year.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

