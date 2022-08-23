ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

news4sanantonio.com

How to help with water conservation

Over two million Texans depend on billions of gallons of water provided daily by the Edwards Aquifer. Roland Ruiz with more on how we can all help sustain the aquifer even during a drought. Edwards Aquifer Authority Education Outreach Center. 23400 Cibolo Vista. San Antonio, Texas. (210) 547-2222. Instagram: @eaa_eoc.
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Texas Reads

This morning, we'll be sitting down with Texas authors and highlighting books, fiction and non-fiction, all based in the lone star state. Today we're sitting down with Jon Armour, to talk about his new book "Branded." His book is based on the true life and crimes of Bob Harold Leach aka "The most notorious cattle rustler of our time." Take a look for more info!
