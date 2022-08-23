Read full article on original website
How to help with water conservation
Over two million Texans depend on billions of gallons of water provided daily by the Edwards Aquifer. Roland Ruiz with more on how we can all help sustain the aquifer even during a drought. Edwards Aquifer Authority Education Outreach Center. 23400 Cibolo Vista. San Antonio, Texas. (210) 547-2222. Instagram: @eaa_eoc.
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was “triggered” when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its...
Texas public schools now required to display donated 'In God We Trust' posters
(KTVT, CNN NEWSOURCE) — Students stepping into schools across Texas may notice new signs for the new school year. School districts across the state will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto “In God We Trust.”. Last year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools...
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
California school board passes policy protecting 'traditional gender-specific' names and titles
PASO ROBLES, CALIF (TND) — The school board governing the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District in California passed a resolution Tuesday evening mandating the district reject any future government mandates that may attempt to get rid of traditional gender-specific names and titles. The resolution, passed by a 4-3...
Texas Reads
This morning, we'll be sitting down with Texas authors and highlighting books, fiction and non-fiction, all based in the lone star state. Today we're sitting down with Jon Armour, to talk about his new book "Branded." His book is based on the true life and crimes of Bob Harold Leach aka "The most notorious cattle rustler of our time." Take a look for more info!
