ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Our Picks, Your Votes: Did the fans outpick the writers in Week 1 of high school football?

By Jonathan X. Simmons, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Riverside Kickoff Classic Night headlines weekend invitationals: Cross country preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When you’re doing something new and innovative, there are bound to be tweaks and adjustments here and there. Such is the case with the Riverside Kickoff Classic Night Invitational, which will be held Saturday evening at Riverside High School. With this being the third edition of the meet, Riverside coach and meet director Geoff Weber said there have been some adjustments that will make the meet even better than in the past.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Education
Cleveland.com

Joel Bitonio always had Baker Mayfield’s back, but ‘we’ll be ready for Week 1’ vs. Panthers: Browns takeaways

BEREA, Ohio — Joel Bitonio kept Baker Mayfield upright and upbeat over the last four years, but will be all business against him on Sept. 11 in Carolina. “For me, I’m playing against Carolina’s defense, and obviously Baker’s going to be there for us,” Bitonio said Wednesday. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us, I know that the guys will be pumped up for it. But it’s the Carolina Panthers we have to face and we’re going to be ready for that.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett Texas A&M bobblehead to be released

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A collection of pre-release Texas A&M Greats bobbleheads includes Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett’s likeness stands in an action pose atop a field-themed base on the eight-inch tall bobblehead. A pair of columns hold footballs, and Garrett is wearing his college No. 15 jersey.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Statewide high school football top performances and notes from Week 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From big plays to close games, the opening week of the high school football season had a little bit of everything. The top five area teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 came away with wins in Week 1. As did each of the top five teams in the statewide Super 25. Before looking ahead to Week 2, let’s take a look at some notes and top performers from around the state.
CLEVELAND, OH
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
landgrantholyland.com

Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener

As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
COLUMBUS, OH
barbertonherald.com

Sports preview for Friday Night Football

Oct. 4, 1985- In the first game ever played vs Stow, Roy Ferguson scores on runs of 3 and 4 yards and Pat Boone scores on a 2-yard run as Magics win 20-7. Sept. 20, 1991- Tony Palmer has three of the Magics’ four interceptions and Clyde Watkins a fumble recovery in a 20-6 win over the Bulldogs. Scott Loeffler goes 9-18 for 129 yards, including three to Jimmy Six for 60 yards. Brian Brown contributes two field goals.
AKRON, OH
Eleven Warriors

Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How Browns offensive line play leads to success: Film Review

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Watching the Browns offensive line practice each day, it’s clear why they are successful. They are consistent, detailed, and purposeful in every drill they do. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan is a master teacher, and is relentless at getting the most out of each of his players. This past Sunday, against the Eagles, was a great example of the culture the Browns have created in that offensive line room.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy