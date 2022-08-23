Our Picks, Your Votes: Did the fans outpick the writers in Week 1 of high school football?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Ranking NE Ohio high school football teams by position groups
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Entering this season, cleveland.com presented watch lists of the top players at each position.
Riverside Kickoff Classic Night headlines weekend invitationals: Cross country preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When you’re doing something new and innovative, there are bound to be tweaks and adjustments here and there. Such is the case with the Riverside Kickoff Classic Night Invitational, which will be held Saturday evening at Riverside High School. With this being the third edition of the meet, Riverside coach and meet director Geoff Weber said there have been some adjustments that will make the meet even better than in the past.
Former Browns center JC Tretter retiring after 8 NFL seasons, will stay on as NFLPA president
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The speculation over whether or not the Browns will bring center JC Tretter back is over. Tretter, who anchored the middle of the Browns offensive line the past five seasons, announced his retirement Thursday morning after eight NFL seasons.
Browns name Joe Thomas, Darrel ‘Pete’ Brewster to Legends Program Class of 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, who played 10,363 consecutive snaps between 2007 and 2017, and the late Darrel ‘Pete’ Brewster, a popular target for Hall-of-Fame quarterback Otto Graham, will be inducted into the Browns Legends Program in 2022, the team announced on Thursday. “It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Ignatius-Mentor take big stage at FirstEnergy Stadium: Week 2 football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first game of Chuck Kyle’s last year as coach at St. Ignatius will now be on the big stage of FirstEnergy Stadium, when his Wildcats play Mentor on Friday at the home of the Browns. The matchup, one of three Top 25 games, leads...
Bernie Kosar, Tom Hamilton, Katie Nageotte, Carol Russo to be inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame is adding Bernie Kosar, Katie Nageotte, Carol Russo and Tom Hamilton to its ranks. Induction ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower.
Why starting Jacoby Brissett on Saturday is the right call for the Browns: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will play Jacoby Brissett and some other starters on Saturday night when they wrap up the preseason against the Bears. It will be the first opportunity to get a look at Brissett in a game for the Browns. He is slated to start the team’s first 11 games while Deshaun Watson serves his suspension.
Joel Bitonio always had Baker Mayfield’s back, but ‘we’ll be ready for Week 1’ vs. Panthers: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Joel Bitonio kept Baker Mayfield upright and upbeat over the last four years, but will be all business against him on Sept. 11 in Carolina. “For me, I’m playing against Carolina’s defense, and obviously Baker’s going to be there for us,” Bitonio said Wednesday. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us, I know that the guys will be pumped up for it. But it’s the Carolina Panthers we have to face and we’re going to be ready for that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Myles Garrett Texas A&M bobblehead to be released
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A collection of pre-release Texas A&M Greats bobbleheads includes Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett’s likeness stands in an action pose atop a field-themed base on the eight-inch tall bobblehead. A pair of columns hold footballs, and Garrett is wearing his college No. 15 jersey.
Statewide high school football top performances and notes from Week 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From big plays to close games, the opening week of the high school football season had a little bit of everything. The top five area teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 came away with wins in Week 1. As did each of the top five teams in the statewide Super 25. Before looking ahead to Week 2, let’s take a look at some notes and top performers from around the state.
Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams set to enter Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drummer John Adams will be immortalized for his 50 seasons of supporting baseball in Cleveland with a bronze sculpture in the Guardians’ Hall of Fame at Heritage Park inside Progressive Field. Adams began toting his bass drum to old Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973....
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seven to be inducted into Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Andy Fishman, the award-winning news director of Fox 8 News (WJW-TV) in Cleveland, is one of seven Orange High School alumni or staff members who will be inducted into the Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24 at the high school. Fishman, a 1980...
landgrantholyland.com
Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener
As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
barbertonherald.com
Sports preview for Friday Night Football
Oct. 4, 1985- In the first game ever played vs Stow, Roy Ferguson scores on runs of 3 and 4 yards and Pat Boone scores on a 2-yard run as Magics win 20-7. Sept. 20, 1991- Tony Palmer has three of the Magics’ four interceptions and Clyde Watkins a fumble recovery in a 20-6 win over the Bulldogs. Scott Loeffler goes 9-18 for 129 yards, including three to Jimmy Six for 60 yards. Brian Brown contributes two field goals.
Is Guardians’ Terry Francona having his best season as manager? Paul Hoynes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The inescapable truth about the past is that all the bricks are in place. Everyone knows who the heroes and villains are. All that’s left is the ranking from worst to first or first to worst, depending on your inclination.
Guardians continue filling their ‘reservoir of success’ against playoff-caliber teams
SAN DIEGO — Luke Maile says the young Cleveland Guardians are “growing up every day,” and after a shutout win and series sweep of the playoff-contending Padres, it’s hard to argue his point. Cleveland, which has built its resume on stringing together hits and avoiding strikeouts...
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
Myles Garrett named 1st community science ambassador at Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been quite a week for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. First it was announced that a bobblehead depicting Garrett in his Texas A&M uniform was being issued. Now, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History announced he will serve as the museum’s first community science ambassador.
How Browns offensive line play leads to success: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Watching the Browns offensive line practice each day, it’s clear why they are successful. They are consistent, detailed, and purposeful in every drill they do. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan is a master teacher, and is relentless at getting the most out of each of his players. This past Sunday, against the Eagles, was a great example of the culture the Browns have created in that offensive line room.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0