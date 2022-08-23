Our Picks, Your Votes: Did the fans outpick the writers in Week 1 of high school football?

BEREA, Ohio — Joel Bitonio kept Baker Mayfield upright and upbeat over the last four years, but will be all business against him on Sept. 11 in Carolina. “For me, I’m playing against Carolina’s defense, and obviously Baker’s going to be there for us,” Bitonio said Wednesday. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us, I know that the guys will be pumped up for it. But it’s the Carolina Panthers we have to face and we’re going to be ready for that.

