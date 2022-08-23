ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Growth data released for Williamson school districts. Here's how they did

By Anika Exum, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Williamson County's public school districts this week received a glimpse into recent education initiatives — how students improved from last school year.

Williamson County Schools received an overall score of 5 — the highest possible ranking — in five subcategories of literacy, numeracy, literacy and numeracy, science and social studies. Meanwhile, the Franklin Special School District earned a composite score of 2. Last year, the school district reached a level 5 status.

The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System measures growth using a 1 to 5 scale with a comparison of students' most recent achievement data from state assessment performance to those of the previous year.

Williamson County Schools joins fellow large Tennessee districts Metro Nashville Public schools and Shelby County Public Schools in achieving a high score this year.

"We grew substantially more than the expectations," district superintendent Jason Golden said Tuesday in his monthly report.

While student test scores were higher in 2022 than in 2019 — the last administered prior to the pandemic — the district said there's still a gap to close in math. When looking at grade level scores, math is the only subject area with a score of 1 in sixth grade and 3 in fourth grade.

A score of 3 is considered "excellent because you've made that year's growth," Golden said. But achieving all 5s, although an accomplishment, presents an annual challenge.

"We're going to be drilling down into individual spots because we always have room to grow in specific content areas and specific grade levels," he said. "But we are so proud of the work our teachers and students did this past year."

Williamson County Schools:What to know about Monday's three school board resolutions

New school:Private preschool in Franklin looks to open a kindergarten in 2023

In Franklin, director of schools David Snowden said his school district struggled with math.

"We think COVID had a lot to do with the data from the year before and this past year," Snowden said. "You strive for at least a level 3, which is expected growth and we want to be more than that."

In its growth subcategories, the Franklin Special School District received composite scores of 5 in science and social studies, a 3 in literacy, 1 in numeracy and a 1 for a combined score in literacy and numeracy.

Snowden said the math growth scores were surprising since achievement scores released this summer placed district students high in state rankings and showed a proficiency rate significantly higher than that of the state average for math.

"We have to figure out how to grow at the maximum level," Snowden said. "The growth certainly doesn't match our high achievement. So our schools are diving into the data and analyzing each individual child.

"We have to just continue to analyze those scores and those subjects where we didn't do as well and then focus on how we can increase the growth of all of our students."

To learn more about TVAAS or to access district and school-level data, visit https://tvaas.sas.com/welcome.html.

Anika Exum is a reporter covering Williamson County for The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach her at aexum@tennessean.com, 615-347-7313, or on Twitter @aniexum.

To stay updated on Williamson County news, sign up for our newsletter.

Tennessee Tribune

Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs

NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

LaVergne High School math teacher passes away

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools announced that a math teacher at LaVergne High School passed away on Sunday morning. Rutherford County Schools said in a Facebook post that Christina Manley was a top-notch teacher and natural leader who made an impact and was loved by many students and coworkers.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Headline Homes: June 2022

This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Hams fetch thousands at State Fair FFA Ham Breakfast

LEBANON – The Seventh Annual Future Farmers of America (FFA) Ham Breakfast at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair broke attendance and fundraising records Monday. With 1,100 FFA members and business people present, the breakfast raised $173,000 for the FFA youth organization. The event was studded with special guests from...
TENNESSEE STATE
