Man killed in Brevard County shooting, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed after being shot in Brevard County Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue in Mims after a person had been shot, according to a news release.

A man was found on scene when deputies arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A vehicle was stopped near Interstate 95 and State Road 46 by deputies a short time after the shooting. The occupants are believed to have some involvement in the shooting, the news release states.

Agents with the Homicide and Crime Scene Units are interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the news release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 (TIPS).

