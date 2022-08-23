Read full article on original website
Fire rips through Coventry home overnight
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a home in Coventry early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the burning home on Valiant Drive just before 3 a.m. Coventry Police Chief Frederick Heise III said that when crews got to the scene the house was fully engulfed in flames.
2 missing teens rescued from woods in Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Two missing teenagers were rescued from the woods in Easton on Wednesday. Police were called at about 4:30 p.m. for a report of lost and endangered juveniles in the wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street. Officers set up a command post...
Man, 58, stabbed to death with own knife in Fall River, prosecutors say
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Fall River man has been charged in the city’s only homicide of 2022. Jordan Gottlieb, 20, was charged with murder, after Sunday’s fatal stabbing of 58-year-old Antonio Santos. The stabbing happened...
Woman, 55, killed in Smithfield crash
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A 55-year-old woman was killed in a Smithfield crash over the weekend. On Sunday, Smithfield police responded at about 3 p.m. to the single-car crash in the area of Douglas Pike and Cavalry Drive. Police said the driver, identified as Kathleen Morrisey, of Cumberland, was...
Gas leak disrupts traffic in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas leak disrupted traffic in Providence early Tuesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a “strong gas leak” on the corner of North Main Street and Doyle Avenue. Providence police said construction companies working struck a gas line. The...
2 Woonsocket EMTs lose license after premature baby’s death
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said that two Woonsocket EMT workers had their cardiac license suspended after how they handled an infants death. The Department of Health said Shawn Hoyle and Jarrod Martin both failed to comply with EMS protocols on Aug. 1. According...
Man charged with DUI in deadly Exeter crash pleads not guilty
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The man accused in the death of West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison, appearing before a judge Wednesday, pleading not guilty. Alexander Krajewski arrived at the Washington County Court House Wednesday morning, having to walk through friends, family and supporters of Matthew. Krajewski, 30, a former...
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
Providence police investigating after two shot near park
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Thursday night near a park in Providence. Providence police said they are investigating a shooting at Candace Street and Goddard Street, next to the Candace Street Park around 7:30 p.m. Police said one victim had gunshot wounds to his body and...
Sewage spill leaks into Clarks Cove in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth’s Board of Health said Tuesday that some sewage had spilled into Clarks Cove. The board said a “sewer overflow discharge” from New Bedford’s sewage collection system leaked into the cove Monday. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection urges the public...
Crash causes major delays on Interstate 195 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that a crash caused major delays on Interstate 195 west. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. right by the Providence River Bridge. Traffic was delayed 28 minutes between the Rhode Island/Massachusetts State Line and Interstate...
Police: 3 men assaulted possibly with golf club and baseball bat at Oakland Beach
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Wednesday that three men were assaulted possibly with weapons at Oakland Beach. The assault happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived to Oakland Beach, Det. Lt. Stephanie Giblin said they found several people at the scene, including three men who had been injured.
Warwick police search for pair accused of stealing from tow yard
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Monday that they are searching for two people who are accused of stealing from a tow yard. Investigators said that the two cut the fence of the tow yard and stole a light bar as well as a taillight assembly from a flatbed truck on Aug. 16.
Travel lanes on Interstate 195 in East Providence blocked off because of flooding
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Tuesday all travel lanes on Interstate 195 west are blocked because of flooding. The Department of Transportation said the flooded area is near exit 2 in East Providence.
Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that all travel lanes on Interstate 195 west in East Providence are blocked because of flooding just after 3 p.m near exit 2. The Department of Transportation...
Two men arrested after Block Island brawls expected in court
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men who were arrested earlier this month after the brawls on Block Island are expected in court Wednesday. Both 37-year-old Abdou Njie, of Pawtucket, and 32-year-old Trent Manning, of Providence are scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court. The two are both facing...
Medford man arrested for gun and drug possession in Cumberland
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Medford man was arrested in Cumberland Thursday morning for possessing a “ghost gun” and drugs. Police said the arrest happened after stopping a vehicle for speeding on Route 295 north around 2 a.m. During the stop,...
Bristol man to serve five years in prison for Massachusetts robberies
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for two Massachusetts robberies. Niles Webster, 39, pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the robberies in Seekonk and Swansea, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. On February 4, 2020, Swansea...
Man accused of attacking mother in Middletown held on bail
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Canadian man who accused of attacking his mother over the weekend in Middletown was held on bail Tuesday. The Middletown Police Department arrested 25-year-old Houshang Azimi and charged him with domestic assault of a person over the age of 60 causing serious bodily injury.
Norton police bust couple accused of trafficking fentanyl
NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said Thursday that they arrested a couple accused of trafficking fentanyl. Police said that they arrested 59-year-old Kris Hampe and his 67-year-old wife Cheryl at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, following a lengthy investigation. Both were charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to violate...
