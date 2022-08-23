ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC6.com

Fire rips through Coventry home overnight

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a home in Coventry early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the burning home on Valiant Drive just before 3 a.m. Coventry Police Chief Frederick Heise III said that when crews got to the scene the house was fully engulfed in flames.
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

2 missing teens rescued from woods in Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Two missing teenagers were rescued from the woods in Easton on Wednesday. Police were called at about 4:30 p.m. for a report of lost and endangered juveniles in the wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street. Officers set up a command post...
EASTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woman, 55, killed in Smithfield crash

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A 55-year-old woman was killed in a Smithfield crash over the weekend. On Sunday, Smithfield police responded at about 3 p.m. to the single-car crash in the area of Douglas Pike and Cavalry Drive. Police said the driver, identified as Kathleen Morrisey, of Cumberland, was...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Gas leak disrupts traffic in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas leak disrupted traffic in Providence early Tuesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a “strong gas leak” on the corner of North Main Street and Doyle Avenue. Providence police said construction companies working struck a gas line. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 Woonsocket EMTs lose license after premature baby's death

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said that two Woonsocket EMT workers had their cardiac license suspended after how they handled an infants death. The Department of Health said Shawn Hoyle and Jarrod Martin both failed to comply with EMS protocols on Aug. 1. According...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man charged with DUI in deadly Exeter crash pleads not guilty

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The man accused in the death of West Warwick teen Matthew Dennison, appearing before a judge Wednesday, pleading not guilty. Alexander Krajewski arrived at the Washington County Court House Wednesday morning, having to walk through friends, family and supporters of Matthew. Krajewski, 30, a former...
EXETER, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police investigating after two shot near park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Thursday night near a park in Providence. Providence police said they are investigating a shooting at Candace Street and Goddard Street, next to the Candace Street Park around 7:30 p.m. Police said one victim had gunshot wounds to his body and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Sewage spill leaks into Clarks Cove in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth’s Board of Health said Tuesday that some sewage had spilled into Clarks Cove. The board said a “sewer overflow discharge” from New Bedford’s sewage collection system leaked into the cove Monday. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection urges the public...
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Crash causes major delays on Interstate 195 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that a crash caused major delays on Interstate 195 west. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. right by the Providence River Bridge. Traffic was delayed 28 minutes between the Rhode Island/Massachusetts State Line and Interstate...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for pair accused of stealing from tow yard

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Monday that they are searching for two people who are accused of stealing from a tow yard. Investigators said that the two cut the fence of the tow yard and stole a light bar as well as a taillight assembly from a flatbed truck on Aug. 16.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that all travel lanes on Interstate 195 west in East Providence are blocked because of flooding just after 3 p.m near exit 2. The Department of Transportation...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Two men arrested after Block Island brawls expected in court

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men who were arrested earlier this month after the brawls on Block Island are expected in court Wednesday. Both 37-year-old Abdou Njie, of Pawtucket, and 32-year-old Trent Manning, of Providence are scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court. The two are both facing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Medford man arrested for gun and drug possession in Cumberland

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Medford man was arrested in Cumberland Thursday morning for possessing a “ghost gun” and drugs. Police said the arrest happened after stopping a vehicle for speeding on Route 295 north around 2 a.m. During the stop,...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Bristol man to serve five years in prison for Massachusetts robberies

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for two Massachusetts robberies. Niles Webster, 39, pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the robberies in Seekonk and Swansea, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. On February 4, 2020, Swansea...
SWANSEA, MA
ABC6.com

Man accused of attacking mother in Middletown held on bail

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Canadian man who accused of attacking his mother over the weekend in Middletown was held on bail Tuesday. The Middletown Police Department arrested 25-year-old Houshang Azimi and charged him with domestic assault of a person over the age of 60 causing serious bodily injury.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Norton police bust couple accused of trafficking fentanyl

NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said Thursday that they arrested a couple accused of trafficking fentanyl. Police said that they arrested 59-year-old Kris Hampe and his 67-year-old wife Cheryl at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, following a lengthy investigation. Both were charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to violate...
NORTON, MA

