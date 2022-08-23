Read full article on original website
KCSO: Investigators do not think Walker Springs apartment fire intentionally set
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County fire investigators do not think the Aug. 16 fire at Walker Springs Apartments was set intentionally, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn told WVLT News Thursday. The fire broke out in Building J, jumping to Building K in a matter of...
Third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday. The crash happened on Highway 160 near exit 12, officials said. Responders attempted to give the victim CPR, but they had “no survivable injuries.”
Missing Crossville girl found safe after Endangered Child Alert
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A missing Crossville girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert is now safe, officials said Thursday morning. Crossville police officers said that Kallie Graham was found safe by police just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had previously issued an Endangered Child Alert for the 8-year-old, sparking ground and helicopter searches.
Ohio man seriously injured by boat propeller on Norris Lake
An Ohio man was seriously injured after a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Friday, Aug. 20.
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Crossville girl
Your headlines from 8/25 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Endangered child alert out of Crossville, Trigger law begins today, helicopter crash latest. Shop for new and used clothing, toys and gifts for up to 70% off retail at Picky Chick’s largest ever consignment sale. Whittle Springs Middle dismissing...
‘For me, it was an easy decision’: Ohio shooting suspect says
Marlow was originally charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary and one count of having weapons under disability.
2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee
WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security said. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation. The helicopter hit power lines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, causing the lines to fall across Interstate 24, officials said.
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
WVLT Sevier County Bureau
Wildfires memorial contract to appear on September 13 City Commission agenda. Music and paint will greet you at the Gatlinburg Skylift this weekend. Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has created a unique event Pickin’ and Paintin’ It combines music and the arts for an entertaining weekend. What will parking fees...
Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Regional Forensic Center is asking for the public’s help in identifying a body that has been dead since Jun. 16, 2020. The body was found near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish River Park in Knoxville, a release from the city stated. The man was called “Railroad Nick” by the homeless community. Officials believed him to be white, around 60 to 70 years old and around five feet and 10 inches tall. When his body was recovered, he was wearing a black jacket, brown pants, white socks and a black string necklace with a black pendant.
Goodbye microscopes, hello anatomy table for East Tenn. students
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - William Blount High School students have a new $80,000 gadget to enhance their learning. Health Sciences students in the Career and Technical Education program now utilize an anatomy table, that has virtual human cadavers. “You can cut a heart in half and see how it pumps...
Few more storms developing in East Tennessee with more humidity moving in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered clouds and humidity is moving back up from the south today, which helps to create a few more storms. The days ahead stay warm and humid, with isolated storms developing at times. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
Forensics working to identify man known as ‘Railroad Nick’
Investigators have been working for more than two years to learn the deceased man's identity.
Unknown suspects leave scene after Knoxville shooting, police say
A person was injured after a shooting on McConnell Street Thursday.
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
A Corryton man was arrested Monday after threatening a dog with a drill, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Brian Rice tabbed to replace Mickey Dearstone behind the mic of Lady Vol basketball games. Catch up Quick. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/24 in 8 minutes...
THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man
A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources to hold special deer hunt in parts of Southwest Ohio
White tailed-deer in Ohio have no natural predators. Historically, its population was kept stable by wolves, cougars and Native American hunters. No predators can lead to overpopulation and overgrazing of native plants like rare orchids and spring flowers. Deer can also cause damage to farmland crops. In the 2021-2022 hunting...
KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
Morristown toddler identified by mother after fatal incident
A Morristown toddler who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday has been identified by his mother.
