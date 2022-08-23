ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday. The crash happened on Highway 160 near exit 12, officials said. Responders attempted to give the victim CPR, but they had “no survivable injuries.”
MORRISTOWN, TN
Missing Crossville girl found safe after Endangered Child Alert

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A missing Crossville girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert is now safe, officials said Thursday morning. Crossville police officers said that Kallie Graham was found safe by police just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had previously issued an Endangered Child Alert for the 8-year-old, sparking ground and helicopter searches.
CROSSVILLE, TN
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Crossville girl

Your headlines from 8/25 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Endangered child alert out of Crossville, Trigger law begins today, helicopter crash latest. Shop for new and used clothing, toys and gifts for up to 70% off retail at Picky Chick’s largest ever consignment sale. Whittle Springs Middle dismissing...
CROSSVILLE, TN
2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security said. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation. The helicopter hit power lines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, causing the lines to fall across Interstate 24, officials said.
WHITESIDE, TN
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wildfires memorial contract to appear on September 13 City Commission agenda. Music and paint will greet you at the Gatlinburg Skylift this weekend. Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has created a unique event Pickin’ and Paintin’ It combines music and the arts for an entertaining weekend. What will parking fees...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Regional Forensic Center is asking for the public’s help in identifying a body that has been dead since Jun. 16, 2020. The body was found near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish River Park in Knoxville, a release from the city stated. The man was called “Railroad Nick” by the homeless community. Officials believed him to be white, around 60 to 70 years old and around five feet and 10 inches tall. When his body was recovered, he was wearing a black jacket, brown pants, white socks and a black string necklace with a black pendant.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Goodbye microscopes, hello anatomy table for East Tenn. students

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - William Blount High School students have a new $80,000 gadget to enhance their learning. Health Sciences students in the Career and Technical Education program now utilize an anatomy table, that has virtual human cadavers. “You can cut a heart in half and see how it pumps...
MARYVILLE, TN
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man

A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
CLINTON, TN
KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

