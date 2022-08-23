Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Linda A. Hurd, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Linda A. Hurd passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Funeral arrangements are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Linda was born in Gouverneur on February 10, 1948, the daughter of Raymond and Gladys (Taylor) Lashbrooks. She married...
wwnytv.com
Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95 of Canton, passed away on August 24, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at the United Helpers Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Canton. Mary was born March 6, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Millard E. and Dorthea L....
wwnytv.com
Graveside Services: Van C. Peets, 57, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mr. Van C. Peets, age 57, of Potsdam, NY will be held on Friday, August 26th at 11 am at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Van passed away June 2nd. The Garner Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
wwnytv.com
In Canton, old building gets new life
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years. That’s about to change. Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of East Orvis Street, unexpectedly passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home. Rickie was born on October 2, 1958 in Potsdam, the son of the late Francis D. and Elizabeth (McGregor) Villnave and attended Norwood-Norfolk Central Schools. Rickie was a jack-of-all trades who could work on and repair just about anything. He worked for a time at the Norfolk Paper Mill and worked on maintenance and grounds for the Town of Norfolk until becoming disabled. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg to seek grant to rehab former Hackett’s Hardware
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A regional business owner has plans to restore an older building in Ogdensburg, but he needs a state grant to do it. Rob Noble spoke to city councillors at a meeting Monday night. He wants to put a large hardware and sporting goods store in...
wwnytv.com
Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, 68, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at 1213 Washington Street, Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Cheryl passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
wwnytv.com
Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg. It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge
LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces an assault charge following an alleged bar fight. State police say 30-year-old Steven LeClair allegedly hit a man and a woman in the head on August 20 at The Jug Bar on Route 11C in the town of Lawrence. Troopers say...
wwnytv.com
O’burg mayor charged with false statements
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor MIke Skelly has been charged with providing false statements to law enforcement. St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe confirmed Skelly was charged with two counts of providing false statements, misdemeanors, and was issued an appearance ticket. The charges were first reported by the Watertown Times.
wwnytv.com
Raymondville man faces weapons charge
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Raymondville man shouldn’t have had the gun, and shouldn’t have been shooting it where he was, state police said Wednesday. Police said they charged Rodney Wood, 27, Tuesday night with criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree, as a convicted felon. Police...
wwnytv.com
Jellie to receive $50k, health insurance in buyout deal
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city manager Steven Jellie will receive a $50,000 payment and health insurance through the end of 2023, under the terms of a buyout agreement agreed to Monday night. Jellie said the buyout agreement was reached during an executive session at Monday night’s council meeting....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Student loan forgiveness: ‘It’s really great’
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Students are returning to college, knowing that for many of them, a big part of their student debt will be canceled. News of President Biden’s plan to wipe out $10,000 of college debt greeted returning students and parents at SUNY Canton, as the students moved back into residence halls Wednesday.
Comments / 0