Obituary: Jennifer Hall Stewart

Jennifer Hall Stewart, age 47 of Hayden, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on December 4, 1974, to Jeff and Glenda Graves Hall. Jennifer was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Hayden; she worked at U.A.B. School of Health Profession as the Executive Director of Administrative Operation for 23 years; she loved to travel with her family and friends; work in her flower beds; was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend.

Jennifer is survived by her husband: Chuck Stewart; children: Kaitlyn Thompson, Trent Thompson, Lauren Stewart, Dakota (Miranda) Stewart and Houston (Kayla) Stewart; grandchild: River Stinson; father: Jeff (Kim) Hall; mother: Glenda (Bobby) Criddle; brother: Jason Hall.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church in Hayden with Pastor Michael Jones and Brother Tim Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow in Sulphur Springs Cemetery near Rickwood Caverns. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday evening at Crossroads Baptist Church in Hayden. Mrs. Stewart will lie in state at the church on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Serving as pallbearers will be Dakota Stewart, Houston Stewart, Trent Thompson, Justin Hall, Kane Leggett, Matthew Statham, Brody Kelly and Chase Helms.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stewart Family.