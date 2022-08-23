Obituary: Gary Steven Calloway

Gary Steven Calloway, 62 of Crane Hill, entered into rest on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his residence.

Gary was born on November 22, 1959, in Jasper, Alabama to Hubert Calloway and Glenda Smith Calloway. He was a workaholic who loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a good husband, daddy, and the best Pop to his grandchildren. He was a great friend.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Nichols Funeral Home Addison with Joel Morrison officiating. Interment will follow in Flat Rock Methodist Church Cemetery.

Gary is survived by his wife: Melissa Calloway; son: Kasey Calloway; daughter: Kandice Sanford and husband Ryan; grandchildren: Jase Calloway, Jaylee Calloway, Kole Sanford, and Harlee Sanford; sisters: Linda Morrison and husband Joel, Gloria Harbison and husband Carl, Carolyn Waters and husband Lewis, and Peggy Holderfield; and brothers: Carl Calloway and companion Karen, and Richard Calloway and wife Sharon.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert Calloway and Glenda Calloway.