Obituary: Savannah Dawn Hamilton

Graveside Service for Savannah Dawn Hamilton, age 25, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Fergason Cemetery with Chad Green officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Hamilton passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born April 28, 1997, to Steven Lance Hamilton and Melissa Nobinger.

She was preceded in death by her father: Steven Lance Hamilton; brother: Tanner Hamilton; and grandparents: James and Betty Mayfield.

Survivors include her mother: Melissa Nobinger; dad: Jeff Nobinger; brother: Alex (Brooke) Hamilton; sisters: Natasha Barker, Georgia Nobinger, Megan Hamilton, and Hannah Hamilton; seven nieces and nephews; grandmother: Phyllis Hamilton; life-long best friend: Hayley Green; and beloved dog: Tyson.