Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek couple hope to 'link' community with new event center

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
BATTLE CREEK — Walking through the building at 311 W. Michigan Ave. Friday, Tonesha and Marcelle Heath could see the potential.

With a little tender love and care, they said, community meetings, farmers markets, educational programs, birthday parties and wedding receptions all could be possible inside the nearly 6,000-square-foot space in Battle Creek's Washington Heights neighborhood.

It's a space that could bring people together, and build and strengthen community. Tonesha Heath's father, and former building owner, Anthony Elmore had wanted to see the building brought back to life prior to his death in 2020.

In his honor, the married couple are doing exactly that, converting the space into The Link Community Event Center.

"I feel like it's important because there’s a lack of venues in the Washington Heights area, this side of downtown," Tonesha Heath explained Friday. "There’s just a lack of opportunity for any type of event or entertainment and opportunities for kids.

"We feel like this was God’s plan for us," she continued. "This building, it was designed for us to give back to the community."

The building was previously home to Elmore's clothing store, Stream 1, but became a storage site in later years as he shifted his focus toward his legal work with The Law Firm of Anthony L. Elmore.

The Washington Heights Entrepreneurial Fund is helping make renovations possible through a $300,000 grant. The $2-million program, funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, was established in 2021 through Battle Creek Unlimited and New Level Sports Ministries; it prioritizes low-to-middle income Black, Hispanic and Burmese individuals who have traditionally had limited access to capital.

"A local economy needs participation from all members of the community," Battle Creek Unlimited President/CEO Joe Sobieralski said previously. "Folks from the (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community have historically been excluded from opportunities, so that's why we actually created the parameters to try to address some of those inequities that have occurred over decades."

The Heaths plan to complete renovations, which include plumbing, electrical and HVAC upgrades, in multiple phases. Phase 1 will focus on the front of the building, with plans to have the roughly 1,000-square-foot space available to host public and private events of about 50 people by the end of the year.

Work on Phase 2 is expected to begin next year and, once complete, will allow the building to accommodate 250 to 300 people. The Heaths also envision hosting food trucks, farmers markets and other festivities outdoors with the space afforded by the 1.4-acre property.

The Battle Creek natives, and parents of three, simply want to cultivate a safe space for all in the community to enjoy.

"We understand the importance of family, we understand the importance of experience and opportunity and a safe place to bring your family to enjoy as a family," Tonesha Heath said. "We just want to create that safe environment here in our neighborhood."

While offering a tour of the property Friday, the Heaths received a surprise visit from Battle Creek Vice Mayor Carla Reynolds.

"(Tonesha and Marcelle are) from the community," Reynolds said moments after exchanging hugs and offering congratulations to the couple. "They’re part of this community and then to build within the city where they live, to give back and to have something to offer to the community, this event center, it’s going to be a blessing."

Marcelle Heath hopes The Link will help spur further development, and further strengthen community, in Washington Heights and throughout Battle Creek as a whole.

"We want to make sure it’s done correct, (that) it’s done on a level where our community receives it so that others can attach themselves to it or the idea or the concept of running a business," he said.

Taking a final glance around the space Friday, Tonesha Heath smiled.

"This is his legacy," she said of her father. "We owe all of this first to God, and then to him."

