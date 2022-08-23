ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Rachel Lindsay Defends Keeping Bryan Abasolo Marriage Private Post-‘Bachelorette’: ‘Our Contractual Public Story Ended’

Protecting her love story. Rachel Lindsay is telling fans exactly why she keeps her relationship with husband Bryan Abasolo off the (Instagram) grid. "Everyone is always asking 'Where is Bryan?'" the 37-year-old former Bachelorette captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, July 28, directing her followers to a blog post for more details on where Abasolo, […]
StyleCaster

Who Wins Gabby & Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season? Here’s Who They End Up With in the Finale

Since they were announced as the next Bachelorettes, fans have had one question: Who are The Bachelorette 2022 winners for Gabby and Rachel’s season and are they engaged? Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose”...
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview

The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
Reality Tea

Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing?

A big part of Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette journey has been talking about her estranged relationship with her mother. But has the co-lead heard from her mom Rosemary Hewitt since the show premiered? “I really haven’t,” the ICU nurse told Us Weekly. “But that’s OK.” Gabby went on to explain why she’s been so open with her suitors about her lack […] The post Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
Parade

The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony

Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
tvinsider.com

‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Erich Schwer’s Dad Died After Hometown Dates

There was an emotional touch to ABC‘s The Bachelorette on Monday, August 22, as the episode was dedicated to Allan Schwer, the late father of contestant Erich Schwer. The highly-anticipated hometown dates episode introduced viewers to Erich’s dad as he met Season 19 co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey for the first time. Prior to the visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, Erich told Windey that his father had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and “was legitimately supposed to die like three times.”
POPSUGAR

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married, Hyland's "Modern Family" costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the news Saturday evening on Instagram. After postponing their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wed in front of their friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA on Aug. 20, according to a photo posted by another one of the actor's "Modern Family" costars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The couple's wedding party included Ciara Robinson, who served as Hyland's maid of honor, and bridesmaids Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. The women celebrated Hyland with a bachelorette party in Mexico in July. POPSUGAR has reached out to Hyland and Adams's representatives for comment on the couple's happy news.
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Nate Mitchell Says People Have to ‘Get Through a King’ Before Meeting Daughter Amid Cheating Rumors

Getting cryptic? Shortly after Nate Mitchell was accused of intentionally hiding his daughter from a past partner, the Bachelorette alum is opening up about his special fatherhood journey. “Gotta get through the King to get to the Queen 👸,” Mitchell, 33, captioned a Thursday, August 18, Instagram video, as he and his little girl, 6, took a trip […]
