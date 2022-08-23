Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette': Gabby Reveals Why She Was Never Planning on Taking Logan to Hometowns (Exclusive)
Gabby Windey was never planning on visiting Logan's hometown. On Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Logan was unceremoniously cut from the show when he tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after he successfully switched from Team Rachel to Team Gabby. Though Gabby did allow the videographer into her group of suitors,...
Rachel Lindsay Defends Keeping Bryan Abasolo Marriage Private Post-‘Bachelorette’: ‘Our Contractual Public Story Ended’
Protecting her love story. Rachel Lindsay is telling fans exactly why she keeps her relationship with husband Bryan Abasolo off the (Instagram) grid. "Everyone is always asking 'Where is Bryan?'" the 37-year-old former Bachelorette captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, July 28, directing her followers to a blog post for more details on where Abasolo, […]
Does 'The Bachelorette' Frontrunner Erich Schwer Still Have a Job in Real Estate?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Erich Schwer has officially made it as one of Gabby Windey's frontrunners on The Bachelorette Season 19! He's scored a hometown date! So, is he as driven in his career as he is with earning Gabby's love? What is Erich's job?
Who Wins Gabby & Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season? Here’s Who They End Up With in the Finale
Since they were announced as the next Bachelorettes, fans have had one question: Who are The Bachelorette 2022 winners for Gabby and Rachel’s season and are they engaged? Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose”...
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview
The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
AOL Corp
Bachelor Nation slams 'Bachelorette' host for not being honest about contestant getting COVID-19
On Monday's The Bachelorette, one of Gabby Windey's men, Logan Palmer, tested positive for COVID-19 after the group date earlier in the day, but ahead of the cocktail party, which was ultimately canceled. Host Jesse Palmer delivered the news to Gabby, but he didn't quite tell the guys the whole truth, which had Bachelor Nation a little up in arms.
Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing?
A big part of Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette journey has been talking about her estranged relationship with her mother. But has the co-lead heard from her mom Rosemary Hewitt since the show premiered? “I really haven’t,” the ICU nurse told Us Weekly. “But that’s OK.” Gabby went on to explain why she’s been so open with her suitors about her lack […] The post Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony
Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
‘The Bachelorette’: Tino Franco’s Dad Told Him Not to Sleep With the Lead During Filming
Rachel Recchia was grilled by Tino Franco's dad during hometowns on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19. Here's what he posted online about the show.
People
Ashley Iaconetti Will 'Be Really Upset' If This 'Bachelorette' Guy Doesn't Get a Final Rose
Ashley Iaconetti has her eye on one Bachelorette guy this season — specifically for Rachel Recchia. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Iaconetti said Tino Franco is the gem of the season, and has high hopes for his future on the series. "All I'll say is if Rachel doesn't end...
Bachelor in Paradise’s Becca Kufrin Is ‘Grateful’ for Her Life With Boyfriend Thomas Jacobs
Endgame material! Fans saw Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs fall madly in love during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but are they still together and going strong today? To learn more about...
tvinsider.com
‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Erich Schwer’s Dad Died After Hometown Dates
There was an emotional touch to ABC‘s The Bachelorette on Monday, August 22, as the episode was dedicated to Allan Schwer, the late father of contestant Erich Schwer. The highly-anticipated hometown dates episode introduced viewers to Erich’s dad as he met Season 19 co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey for the first time. Prior to the visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, Erich told Windey that his father had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and “was legitimately supposed to die like three times.”
‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Recchia Claps Back at Fans Who Hate Her Fashion
Some fans don't like Rachel Recchia' style during this season of 'The Bachelorette.' Here's what she said about the designer and what she wears.
ETOnline.com
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids in Montana
Kelly Clarkson had a picture perfect summer in Montana with her 8-year-old daughter, River, 6-year-old son, Remi, and her ex, Brandon Blackstock. During a Today interview on Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer and talk show host opened up about how nice it was to take some time off work and spend time together as a family despite the couple's divorce.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married, Hyland's "Modern Family" costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the news Saturday evening on Instagram. After postponing their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wed in front of their friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA on Aug. 20, according to a photo posted by another one of the actor's "Modern Family" costars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The couple's wedding party included Ciara Robinson, who served as Hyland's maid of honor, and bridesmaids Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. The women celebrated Hyland with a bachelorette party in Mexico in July. POPSUGAR has reached out to Hyland and Adams's representatives for comment on the couple's happy news.
ETOnline.com
Jonathan Knight Reveals He Secretly Married Longtime Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez (Exclusive)
Jonathan Knight is officially off the market! ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the New Kids on the Block band member and Farmhouse Fixer star on the set of the HGTV series about the show's second season and getting married to his longtime love, Harley Rodriguez, in secret. "It is so...
Bachelorette’s Nate Mitchell Says People Have to ‘Get Through a King’ Before Meeting Daughter Amid Cheating Rumors
Getting cryptic? Shortly after Nate Mitchell was accused of intentionally hiding his daughter from a past partner, the Bachelorette alum is opening up about his special fatherhood journey. “Gotta get through the King to get to the Queen 👸,” Mitchell, 33, captioned a Thursday, August 18, Instagram video, as he and his little girl, 6, took a trip […]
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She'll Be a Monogamist Following Split From Kody
It's been nine months since Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown announced they were ending their 25-year plural marriage, and now Christine is sharing her thoughts on dating post-split. The 50-year-old speaks with People about why she plans to put her polygamist lifestyle behind her. Christine explains that throughout...
