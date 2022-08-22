ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Tells Erich She’s in Love as Jason, Johnny Question Proposing, Rachel Recchia ‘Grilled’ by Tino’s Parents

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqmHW_0hRK30FU00

Things got real for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia during their hometown dates , with several suitors admitting they weren’t ready to propose — and several L-bombs being dropped — on the Monday, August 22, episode of The Bachelorette.

Gabby’s hometown dates were seemingly off to a good start — Jason ’s mom and sister were quickly on board with the relationship — but he later admitted to his mother that he wasn’t ready for an engagement.

“I’m taking it one day at a time, not, like, rushing. I can never see myself getting engaged. Just not realistic to me. As much as you like, you know, I have feelings for somebody or whatever. Like, that's just not something I can see myself doing at this point,” Jason said. “Maybe it'll change in the next two weeks, but I need space to process everything that's happened and right now that's how I feel and it's scary.”

Johnny made similar comments during Gabby’s second hometown date.

“I definitely see myself falling for this girl. I mean, she's amazing, she’s perfect. But my whole thing is not being fully there yet. To just drop and married,” he told his mom. “That’s, like, a huge step for me. And I don't know if I'm ready for that. But it's something I haven't talked about with her yet and I know that's something she wants.”

Rachel’s suitors didn’t have the same concerns. Zach , for his part, had the opposite revelation after the pilot met his family — including his famous uncle, Patrick Warburton.

“I’ve received the blessing for my family — and Rachel's The One,” he told the ABC cameras. Zach then told Rachel, “It was unanimous. They loved you. And that meant a lot to me. Just hearing all the positive things they said about you, I mean, that was just what I needed to hear. And I can tell you that I am in love with you, Rachel.”

And while Tyler told cameras that he was all in on Rachel during her second hometown date, she had a breakdown when she briefly met his inner circle on the Jersey Shore boardwalk.

“When families get involved, it’s huge. Even just meeting his friends, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Oh my God.’ I feel like I'm ready to throw up,” she told a producer.

After Tyler told Rachel that he’s officially in love with her, Rachel started crying again and ended the romance before visiting his parents. “I’m still feeling, like, not 100 percent confident. And I don't know if I'm ready to meet your family,” she said.

Back on Gabby’s side, she met Erich ’s family in New Jersey — including his father, who is battling terminal cancer . “It's been a long time since I've seen my dad and he has a very advanced cancer and it's terminal,” he said. “We just don't know how much time there is. And it's really, really, really sad.”

The emotional date brought the two together, with Erich telling Gabby that he’s falling in love with her — and the ICU nurse saying it back. “I am most definitely falling in love with Erich. And that means the whole world to me. Saying goodbye was so, so, so hard,” she said.

While Rachel is set to meet Aven ’s family next week, fans were left on a rocky note with Tino ’s parents questioning the show.

“I just have a hard time believing that what you can do on a whirlwind fairy tale trip is really going to prepare you for marriage,” Tino’s dad said, with his mom echoing the same concerns.

Tino tried to tell Rachel that his family “adore[d]” her, but she wasn’t convinced, telling a producer, “Everyone hated me. … I just feel shook up by them.”

Despite her concerns, Rachel told Tino she was falling in love with him.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for a look at the finalists:

