ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

This Very, Very Fancy Las Vegas Dinner Will Cost You $10,000

While there is hardly a shortage of ultra-luxe experiences for Las Vegas’s most coveted high-rollers, a new dining series hosted by the Wynn Las Vegas casino sets a price tag orders of magnitude higher than the typical wine-and-truffle prix fixe menu. Wynn is partnering with Domain H. William Harlan — the Napa Valley wine magnate behind the wineries of Harlan Estate, Bond, and Promontory — for an ultra-exclusive wine dinner series.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Ne Las Vegas Strip#Local Life#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Info#What To Do#Las Vegas Valley#Cocktail Lounge#Greek Restaurant#Red Rock Casino Resort#The Las Vegas Strip#Northern Thai#Lotus#The Bua Food Group#Crimson
vegas24seven.com

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF. Must-see Halloween Parade Returns Fridays and Saturdays in October. Downtown Summerlin®, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation® located in the heart of the Summerlin® master planned community, is pleased to announce the return of the Halloween parade “Parade of Mischief”, produced by BESTAgency, this October.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

After four decades, Las Vegas’ Great Buns Bakery keeps locals coming back

A wildly successful business supplying Las Vegas casinos and restaurants with all their fresh-baked goodies doesn’t need to also operate a retail store and sell those breads, rolls, pastries, pies, bagels and more to regular folks like you and me. But Great Buns Bakery has been doing it for decades and can’t stop, because we keep coming back for more—and because they like to see us.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Travel
volumesandvoyages.com

How to Spend the Perfect One Day in Vegas

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. So you’ve got one day in Vegas, and you want to know the best way to spend it....
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

September First Friday to Feature Art Walk with 60 Artists, Crafts people – FRIDAY, SEPT. 2 IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS

DALTON MAURO (TONTONPRODUCTIONS) IS FIRST FRIDAY’S FEATURED ARTIST. First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, declares that the September 2nd First Friday on September 2nd is “On Purpose.” The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area remain in the Art Square parking lot, along with entertainment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy