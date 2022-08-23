Read full article on original website
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
MSG & Allegiant Fires, More Fontainebleau Info, Bye Bye Bally’s, Caesars New Dome & Golden Steer!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including more info on the newest resort coming to Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily
A signing gaffe has revealed the upcoming location earlier than originally planned
Las Vegas Weekly
It’s been 20 years since First Friday began transforming Downtown Las Vegas
The Arts District didn’t exist 20 years ago. Back then, the Downtown Las Vegas neighborhood that now hosts First Friday was a wide-scattered archipelago of galleries and cafés, not the densely packed concentration of galleries and bars we know today. In the late 1990s, you could walk a...
Fox5 KVVU
Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
Fox5 KVVU
FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
Eater
This Very, Very Fancy Las Vegas Dinner Will Cost You $10,000
While there is hardly a shortage of ultra-luxe experiences for Las Vegas’s most coveted high-rollers, a new dining series hosted by the Wynn Las Vegas casino sets a price tag orders of magnitude higher than the typical wine-and-truffle prix fixe menu. Wynn is partnering with Domain H. William Harlan — the Napa Valley wine magnate behind the wineries of Harlan Estate, Bond, and Promontory — for an ultra-exclusive wine dinner series.
8newsnow.com
Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running
A North Las Vegas company says making sure your car runs smoothly is their top priority. But you may not even know if you're one of their customers.
vegas24seven.com
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF. Must-see Halloween Parade Returns Fridays and Saturdays in October. Downtown Summerlin®, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation® located in the heart of the Summerlin® master planned community, is pleased to announce the return of the Halloween parade “Parade of Mischief”, produced by BESTAgency, this October.
Rebranding: 'Bally's' name removed from historic Vegas Strip hotel
The transformation of Bally's hotel-casino to Horseshoe Las Vegas reached a new milestone with the removal of "Bally's" lettering from the outside of the historic resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
This Las Vegas hotel-casino property is saving millions of gallons of water by making some minor changes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There are a few hotels that are doing more to conserve water to the best of their ability one of them being The Orleans, a Boyd Gaming property. According to data from the Las Vegas Valley Water District, the property is consistently using the least amount of water.
Las Vegas Weekly
After four decades, Las Vegas’ Great Buns Bakery keeps locals coming back
A wildly successful business supplying Las Vegas casinos and restaurants with all their fresh-baked goodies doesn’t need to also operate a retail store and sell those breads, rolls, pastries, pies, bagels and more to regular folks like you and me. But Great Buns Bakery has been doing it for decades and can’t stop, because we keep coming back for more—and because they like to see us.
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Spend the Perfect One Day in Vegas
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. So you’ve got one day in Vegas, and you want to know the best way to spend it....
vegas24seven.com
September First Friday to Feature Art Walk with 60 Artists, Crafts people – FRIDAY, SEPT. 2 IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS
DALTON MAURO (TONTONPRODUCTIONS) IS FIRST FRIDAY’S FEATURED ARTIST. First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, declares that the September 2nd First Friday on September 2nd is “On Purpose.” The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area remain in the Art Square parking lot, along with entertainment.
Nevada ‘Black Book’ gets new entry, maybe a new direction
The newest name in Nevada's "Black Book" could signal a new direction for law enforcement -- taking a hard line against sex trafficking and other criminal activity that is attracted to casinos.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
PHOTOS: Construction continues on phase 2 of local homeless resource center
Construction on phase two of a local homeless resource center continues and is expected to be completed in late 2022.
Las Vegas longtime hikers give hiking tips for safety
Crucial to one's safety, local longtime hikers and rock climbers in Las Vegas share experiences and hiking tips for others safety.
Las Vegas Valley Water District tells about new tool for water usage
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Valley Water District has said it has a solution to our continued drought on the Colorado River. It’s a new tool called AMI. 8 News Now was told it will help customers manage their water usage more efficiently “It brings the temperature down.” Ace Anderson has been living […]
Las Vegas man wants closure after laying father to rest
Losing a loved one is one of the toughest things to experience. One Las Vegas man recently laid his father to rest, but says he's still looking for closure.
