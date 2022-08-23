ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Reading, MA

Black bear captured and relocated in North Reading

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The bear is believed to be the same animal spotted wandering through Middlesex County and Essex County communities over the past few weeks.

A black bear was captured and relocated in North Reading Sunday evening, police said.

The North Reading Police Department received a report of a bear attacking chickens around 8:30 a.m., followed by several other reports in the areas of Haverhill Street and Gowing Lane over the course of the day. North Reading Police contacted Massachusetts Environmental Police to assist via mutual aid.

Later in the day, North Reading officers and members of the Environmental Police responded to another reported bear sighting near Hill Street, as they “consulted on the best course of action to protect the community,” the North Reading police said in a statement.

Environmental police immobilized and captured the bear around 7 p.m., relocating it to a nearby wooded location.

The bear is believed to be the same animal spotted wandering through Middlesex County and Essex County communities in the past few weeks. However, authorities have no way of confirming this fact.

North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy urged residents in the area to report sightings to the department, rather than track the bear themselves.

“Thank you to the Environmental Police for their response and handling of this incident,” Murphy said in the statement. “Bears do not necessarily pose a threat to the community. But we ask residents who see a bear to not interact with it or track it, but to call our department immediately.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

37-year-old Hyannis woman dies in Stoughton rollover crash

State police responded to four other deadly crashes Wednesday, in Amesbury, Newburyport, Falmouth, and Leominster. A 37-year-old woman from Hyannis died Wednesday night after the car she was driving rolled over on Route 24 north in Stoughton. Suzete Mendes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital after the single-vehicle crash at...
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston

Man dies trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus to meet girlfriend

Carlos Vasquez of Bennington, Vermont, was fatally struck Tuesday night. A 45-year-old Bennington, Vermont, man died Tuesday night after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross Route 1 in Saugus on foot to reach his girlfriend, according to state police. Carlos Vasquez was hit by a southbound...
SAUGUS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Reading, MA
County
Middlesex County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Middlesex County, MA
Pets & Animals
Middlesex County, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
County
Essex County, MA
City
Reading, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Boston

21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on I-95 in Newburyport

Several vehicles were involved in the crash. State police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night on I-95 north in Newburyport, which involved several vehicles and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, David E. Mena, 21, of Lynn was killed. State police, which responded to the scene at 10:16 p.m., said a...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston

U-Haul filled with mattresses catches fire on Mass. Pike

Flaming debris spilled over an exit ramp, causing a significant cleanup. A U-Haul truck filled with mattresses caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday afternoon, sending large plumes of thick black smoke shooting into the air. The fire occurred on the exit 131 eastbound ramp, towards Cambridge, according to Massachusetts...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Missing 14-year-old Worcester boy found safe

Jorge Rivera, 14, went to stay with a friend a week ago. A missing 14-year-old boy was located by Tuesday evening, the Worcester Police Department announced. Earlier in the day police asked for the public’s help locating Jorge Rivera, 14, who went to stay with a friend on Harlow Street a week ago. Worcester police said in a tweet that Rivera was supposed to return to his home 3 miles away on Birch Street Monday, but did not.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.

High prices and a shortage of quality listings are driving shoppers to purchase properties in their hometowns. Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Bears#Mutual Aid#North Reading Police#The Environmental Police
Boston

11-year-old breaks into Boston 7-Eleven, steals vape cartridges

Due to the boy’s age, police were unable to charge him with any criminal offenses. An 11-year-old boy was caught breaking into a 7-Eleven in South Boston and stealing vape cartridges Monday morning, officials said. Boston police arrived at the convenience store to find a glass door smashed in....
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘Puppy tetris’: Shiba Inu rescued from recliner by Pelham police

8-week-old Neeko, a Shiba Inu, was freed uninjured. A Pelham puppy found himself in a sticky situation when he became stuck in a reclining chair Tuesday. 8-week-old Neeko, a Shiba Inu, snuggled in a “cozy dark hiding spot” in the chair, according to a Facebook post by the Pelham police. Neeko’s owner couldn’t see him, and had no way to know if he was safe or breathing.
PELHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Boston

Authorities release names of family members killed in Lynn murder-suicide

Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, brother-in-law, and brother-in-law’s father before taking her own life. Authorities on Thursday released the names of the family members who died Tuesday in Lynn in what they have described as a murder-suicide. Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, 66-year-old Mohamad Sharifi...
LYNN, MA
Boston

Here’s how the Lynn murder-suicide victims were related

A 31-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her father, her brother-in-law, and the brother-in-law’s father in two separate attacks Tuesday afternoon. A 31-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her father, her brother-in-law, and her brother-in-law’s father in two separate attacks Tuesday afternoon in Lynn. The woman then took her own life in a grocery store parking lot.
Boston

‘Murders Before the Marathon’: A new documentary examines Waltham slayings and Boston Marathon bombing

A Boston journalist poses an uncomfortable question in the new docuseries: "If police investigated this thoroughly, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing?" On September 11, 2011 — the ten-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — the town of Waltham was shaken by a triple homicide. No one has officially been charged in the slaying, but a new Hulu docuseries examines Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s ties to the murder, and questions why authorities have never charged anyone in the case almost 11 years later.
WALTHAM, MA
Boston

Inmates at prison where ‘Whitey’ Bulger died allegedly knew in advance he was coming

The notorious Boston gangster was allegedly beaten to death in a West Virginia prison in 2018. Although infamous Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in prison in 2018, revelations about his death continue to surface. The latest development came this week, as prosecutors laid out a timeline of the circumstances surrounding Bulger’s death in a hearing regarding the men who were charged in connection with his murder.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy