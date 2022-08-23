Read full article on original website
Lawsuit alleges Whole Foods has antibiotics in its beef labeled antibiotic-free
The lawsuit also claims Whole Foods financially exploited its customers by charging significantly more for its meat products compared to competitors, under the guise that their products are healthier.
U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The 13% rally in the S&P 500 from its June lows will soon run into what has historically been the toughest month for the U.S. stock market, sparking nerves among some fund managers of a broad selloff in September.
Long Covid costs Australia millions of working days
Long Covid has already cost the Australian economy three million working days this year, according to a government analysis seen by AFP Friday, significantly worsening the country's acute labour shortages. The treasury report found that lingering effects of the coronavirus have been keeping some 31,000 Australians away from work every day.
Mulberry leaf: What are the dangers of using the herbal remedy?
Lori McClintock, the wife of California congressman Tom McClintock, died last year from adverse effects of an herbal remedy, according to a coroner’s report.The herbal remedy – known as white mulberry leaf – is generally considered safe, and has been used as a natural treatment for a variety of conditions, including diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol.Ms McClintock, 61, was found to have taken the white mulberry leaf before her death in December 2021, which caused an inflammation in her stomach and intestines. It’s unclear whether Ms McClintock took the white mulberry leaf via a supplement or by drinking the...
New study finds that almost half of tattoo inks contain chemicals that can cause cancer
After looking at a variety of popular tattoo samples for a new study, researchers found that nearly 50 per cent of the tattoo inks contained chemicals that could cause cancer.At a meeting of the American Chemical Society in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, researchers at Binghamton University presented their study, which was led by John Swierk, who is an assistant professor of inorganic chemistry at the school.As noted by Swierk, there are two parts of tattoo inks: a pigment and a carrier solution. The pigment is a molecular or a solid compound, while the carrier fluids transport the pigment through...
