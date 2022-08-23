Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
kymkemp.com
Hayfork Man Killed in Crash That Started Wildfire Near Whiskeytown Last Week
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver who died five days ago, on August 18, when a big rig carrying produce and an SUV collided around noon. 69-year-old Michael Merlyn Mead of Hayfork, California was driving westbound on Hwy 299 in an SUV when his vehicle drifted over the line and crashed head on into a semi, according to a CHP Officer interviewed at the incident.
krcrtv.com
Redding firefighters stop fire near Benton Airpark on Wednesday
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire near the Benton Airpark late Wednesday morning. According to the Redding Fire Department (RFD), their crews responded to a report of a small fire burning on the 2500 block of Airpark Drive at around 11:20 a.m. Their crews responded and found...
krcrtv.com
Pedestrian dies in Redding collision on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. — [UPDATE | AUG. 24]. Redding Police Department has confirmed that Tuesday night's collision was fatal. On Aug. 23, around 11:32 p.m., the RPD got a call of a male pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle on southbound Highway 273, south of Wyndham Lane. Redding...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that it has closed three housing units at the Tehama County Jail in the last two months due to staffing issues. It said 20 of 33 positions allocated for the jail are either vacant or the employee...
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit and killed by car on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police were on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Highway 273 southbound lanes were closed at Wyndham Lane, but the road is back open. Redding Police told Action News Now that the man who was hit was pronounced dead on scene....
actionnewsnow.com
'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Fire Department is looking into possible negligence after a fire destroyed three homes Sunday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still investigating a 'person of interest.'. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer told Action News Now the property which the fire originated...
krcrtv.com
Fire crews responding to vegetation fire along Highway 299 in Burney
BURNEY, Calif. — Cal Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire behind the Napa Auto Parts building in Burney. According to Cal Fire, the fire is a 100 by 100 foot-spot fire and crews have it under control. Three engines are on scene but aircraft and dozers have been canceled.
krcrtv.com
New details on the fire that destroyed three homes in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Red Bluff Fire Department, along with CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, responded to a fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. The fire destroyed three houses and damaged three others. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said, although...
actionnewsnow.com
Person killed in crash on Highway 299 at Buckhorn Summit identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 Thursday evening near Buckhorn Summit has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christopher Watson of Red Bluff died in the crash. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened...
mynews4.com
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff family loses nearly everything in Sunday's fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Besides her mother being admitted to Mercy Medical Center, Brittney and her family say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday's Red Bluff neighborhood fire took nearly everything from them. "I had to wake Blaine up and yelled for us to get out of...
actionnewsnow.com
TCSO: Man arrested for assault, puts gun in victim’s mouth
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the incident on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. Authorities learned that a...
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
krcrtv.com
Anderson home flagged for drug use, marked uninhabitable
A drug house in the City of Anderson was shut down after police uncovered evidence of drug dealing in a parole search, Anderson police say. According to police, on Sunday, August 23, officers went to a residence along the 3300 block of Nathan Drive after reports of a disturbance. Anthony Lee Smith, one of the residents, was on parole and thus officers were able to perform a search of the home.
krcrtv.com
Downtown Redding business battles transient problem... by keeping front door locked
REDDING, Calif. — A local business in downtown Redding says the transient problem has gotten so bad, they’ve been forced to lock their doors between every customer. Crown Photo & Video on Tehama Street first implemented this locked-door policy as a COVID precaution, but have since adopted it full-time as a deterrent for the homeless in the area.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing in Redding
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 17, 2022 at about 7:17 PM, Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old male stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim and was quickly identified as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26-years-old, of Redding. Ault fled the area on foot. The responding officers were familiar with Ault and saturated the areas he is known to frequent. Several hours later, Ault was located hiding in a greenbelt area near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and he was apprehended without incident. Ault was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
TheHorse.com
Stallion Positive for WNV in California
On Aug. 24, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 5-year-old Spanish Mustang stallion in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with acute neurologic signs, partial front-limb paralysis, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 13. His vaccination status is unknown, and he is currently alive. The facility where he resides is not under quarantine.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police asking for help identifying burglary, vehicle theft suspect
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft. Police said the suspect stole several items from multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn on Arby Way early Monday morning. The suspect then stole a white...
