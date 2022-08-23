Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 17, 2022 at about 7:17 PM, Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old male stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim and was quickly identified as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26-years-old, of Redding. Ault fled the area on foot. The responding officers were familiar with Ault and saturated the areas he is known to frequent. Several hours later, Ault was located hiding in a greenbelt area near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and he was apprehended without incident. Ault was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

REDDING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO