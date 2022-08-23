ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso teacher gets grant from group seeking to increase love of science

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CH1cM_0hRK1Ld400

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A Washington-based nonprofit that promotes the love and appreciation of science has awarded a grant to an El Paso teacher.

Ramon Benavides, who teaches at Del Valle High School, received a $5,000 stipend from the Society for Science.

Benavides will serve as a lead advocate in the group’s program and also will lead a group of fellow educators.

He was one of 84 teachers around the country to be named to the nonprofit’s Advocate Program for the 2022-23 school year.

The Advocate Program recognizes and honors the “perseverance, hard work and fundamental role that teachers and mentors play in inspiring and supporting students who are our future STEM problem-solvers, critical thinkers and talent,” a new release stated.

Science advocates in the program will also “lead the charge by expanding opportunities and participation of students from historically underserved and underrepresented races or ethnicities and low-income households in independent science research and competitions,” the news release added.

Benavides said: “It is my passion to provide equitable STEM and science opportunities for underrepresented students in the El Paso, Texas/Borderland region. In the past three years, we have been able to develop an award-winning science fair program at our campus. Our campus went from a six-year science fair hiatus to sending four projects to the Texas Science and Engineering Fair, one of them being a finalist (for the first time).”

Benavides was named the 2022 Region 19 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms

EL PASO, Texas – A new Texas law requires Texas schools to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated to school districts.  School districts across the state have started to receive donated posters and copies of the national motto.  Under the new law, a public elementary or secondary school must display a The post El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TTUHSC El Paso receives grant for mental health program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas has awarded Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Department of Psychiatry $48,125 to extend a program providing mental health care to youth in rural communities across West Texas. The funds come from the health insurer’s 2022 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families initiative and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Bipartisan infrastructure bill to fund two El Paso projects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the El Paso Mobility Coalition say two El Paso, Texas projects will be funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. In a press release from the El Paso Chamber, officials say the funding awards announced this month were […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sun Metro expands transportation options for the military community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro will be providing a new transportation option for the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center which will begin August, 31. According to the City of El Paso, residents who are able to receive medical care at the new military hospital can call Sun Metro to learn about the […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
State
Washington State
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
KVIA

City of El Paso asks community to be aware of vandalism in parks

EL PASO, Texas -- A press conference discussing joint efforts to ask the community to be on the lookout for vandalism in El Paso parks was held by the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation and other partners. The City said vandalism repairs have cost over $200,000 in the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Vandalism repairs cost City of El Paso $200,000

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso encourages the community to help protect parks and to also report vandalism. According to the City of El Paso, a press conference will be hosted by Crime Stoppers of El Paso, El Paso Police Department, the Streets and Maintenance Department, as well as the Parks […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fair#The Society For Science#The Advocate Program#Stem
KTSM

El Paso food bank closes down dedicated program to help seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has closed its Food FARMacy that specialized in serving seniors and their families. The Food FARMacy provided food to low-income seniors in a grocery-store-like setting. On average, this facility served 450 senior families a day. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said they closed the Food FARMacy program […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Supreme Laundry Cleaners and UTEP Career Closet to help students on a budget

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Supreme Laundry Cleaners and the UTEP Career Center are teaming up to help students dress for success. The UTEP Career Closet provides professional clothing to students for interviews, networking events and other occasions. The clothing is provided at no cost. Clothing available to students includes suits, blazers, skirts, button-down shirts […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New children’s waiting room for William Beaumont Army Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) announced they have partnered with the El Paso Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) to open a children’s waiting room for enlisted TRICARE beneficiaries who may need someone to watch their children during their appointments. The ASYMCA Children’s Waiting Room (CWR) is located in the Patient […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KTSM

Veronica Escobar releases statement on Student Loan Relief program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has issued a statement on President Biden’s executive order canceling $20,000 of federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 of federal debt for other borrowers. “Today, President Biden kept his promise to provide targeted student debt relief to working- and middle-class families. This powerful step, which will […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County to open animal welfare clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department says they are developing a low-cost pet wellness clinic to be housed in an 8,800 square foot, donated portable building previously used as a Veterans Affairs Medical facility. The department says the facility will be used to offer low-cost spaying and neutering, microchipping, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

10 candidates running for school board in Canutillo, including two incumbents

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Ten candidates are running for three at-large seats on the Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees. The seats will be up for grabs during the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates are: Breanne Barnes, Lucy Borrego,  Andres Gomez, Salvador Gonzalez, Salvador Payan (incumbent), Jesus Ramos, Tony Reza, Laure Searls (incumbent), […]
EL PASO, TX
mycouriertribune.com

Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses of smuggled people in El Paso

(The Center Square ) – Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses used by cartel operatives who’ve trafficked people into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico. Homeland Security Investigations special agents found another stash house this week where 29 foreign nationals were being held in dire conditions, the agency said.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Petition filed to remove D.A. Yvonne Rosales from office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A petition was filed with the District Clerk to remove elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office via jury trial Wednesday morning. The move comes after weeks of public turmoil within her office. Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the petition under the Texas Local Government Code Sec. 87.015 pertaining to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Active Military member allegedly made 3D AR-15 gun parts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A multi-agency investigation results in federal indictment of active military member on alleged firearm charges. Grant Lee Mosley, 25-year-old Fort Bliss soldier has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms without being a federal firearm licensee. According to the FBI, Mosely was allegedly manufacturing 3-D printed AR15 auto sears, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy