Saint Louis, MO

numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Thursday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Lars Nootbaar will shift into the DH role in place of Pujols while Paul Goldschmidt returns to play first base...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner kept out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. Yadier Molina will replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. Molina has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per our...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cubs position player robbed Albert Pujols of HR chance while pitching

Designated hitter Franmil Reyes was called upon to pitch for the Chicago Cubs, and he cost Albert Pujols a shot at hitting another home run. Albert Pujols is the talk of MLB, and for good reason. He has been on fire through the month of August, and is getting that much closer to recording his 700th career home run. The St. Louis Cardinals have been much-watch more than ever due to the hot streak of Pujols.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (71-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina idle for Cardinals' matinee Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Molina will grab a seat for the second time in three games. Andrew Knizner will catch for Dakota Hudson and hit ninth. Knizner has a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
