Striking Kent teachers prepare for long-haul: ‘We’ll be out here until we get a fair contract’
Striking teachers took to the picket lines Thursday, delaying the school year for students of the Kent School District. The district has been bargaining with the union that represents the educators — the Kent Education Association — since July, according to Yoko Kuramoto-Eidsmoe, a spokesperson for the union.
Kent teachers ready to strike if new contract can’t be agreed upon the first day of school Thursday
On Monday, members of the Kent Education Association (KEA) voted to authorize a strike amid negotiations on a new contract with the Kent School District. According to a statement from the KEA, members voted overwhelmingly to walk off the job this Thursday, unless they have a new contract agreement with the district.
Kent teachers authorize strike, disrupting plans for first day of school
KENT, Wash. — The start of the school year has been delayed for nearly 25,000 students after members of the Kent Education Association (KEA) voted to authorize a strike amid negotiations on a new contract with the Kent School District. School was supposed to start on Thursday, but instead,...
First day of class delayed amid teacher strike in Kent
The start of the school year in the Kent school district has been delayed after the teacher's union voted to strike, the district wrote on its website. The school year would have began Aug. 25.
Parents Voice Their Concerns As New School Year Is Set To Begin
This article is one of a series of articles produced by Word in Black through support provided by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Word In Black is a collaborative of 10 Black-owned media outlets across the country. The 2022-23 school year is on the verge of being underway and due to...
Contract negotiations: Teachers in Kent, Thurston County making push for better pay, improved workload
The first day of school was delayed in Kent. Meanwhile, teachers in Thurston County are picketing ahead of the start of school.
Some bus routes won't be in service at the start of the school year, Seattle Public Schools says
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools' transportation contractors don't have enough drivers to offer all of the bus routes at the beginning of the school year, according to a message the district sent to parents on Monday. That means some parents will have to find another way to get their...
Seattle Girls’ School has new home — with room for the community — in the Central District
Private education continues to be a growth industry in Central Seattle. A new campus for Seattle Girls’ School has opened in the Central District, replacing the former campus that was located at 2706 S Jackson. Seattle Girls’ School is an all-girls and gender nonconforming middle school that educates youth...
Ferguson Seeks Dismissal of Christian University's First Amendment Lawsuit
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a motion for dismissal of a lawsuit against the state by Seattle Pacific University, a private Christian University associated with the Free Methodist Church. The University filed the suit in federal court last month, claiming that Ferguson’s inquiry into University hiring practices violates...
Universal free school lunch is ending — but not for all WA students
Joy Champion has a system for making about 100 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in a matter of minutes: She dollops tablespoons of peanut butter while explaining the benefits of the federally funded summer meals program, which provides two meals a day to kids in need during the summer. “For...
Seattle Doesn't Need Therapy, We Need SPD to Drop Its Temper Tantrum
No, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Seattle doesn’t “need therapy” to improve on public safety. What we need is a police department mature enough to follow orders from duly elected officials instead of throwing a two-year-long temper tantrum over legitimate complaints from residents about cops killing, beating, and tear-gassing people they’re supposed to protect and serve.
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.
Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
Zeeks Pizza delivers nearly $410,000 in fees back to 224 workers
(The Center Square) – Seattle’s local pizza chain, Zeeks Pizza, has settled with the Seattle Office of Labor Standards after investigating an alleged second violation of the Wage Theft Ordinance. OLS accused the pizza chain of failing to disclose the percentage of the service charge paid to the...
Residents hopeful after longtime North Seattle homeless camp finally cleared
SEATTLE — It took two days to clear a troubled and longtime homeless encampment in North Seattle. Countless city dump trucks have likely removed tons of debris and garbage left behind at the former encampment site near Highway 99 and N125th Street. The encampment sat on a greenbelt off Stone Avenue North between N. 120th and N. 125th Streets.
KC Prosecutor seeks to set record straight after South Sound mayors link office to rising crime
King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg is laying out the facts for South Sound mayors who publicly criticized the office earlier this month as one of several factors to blame for rising violence and other crime. “The mayors of the South King County cities Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent,...
Washington State Historical Society reviewing vintage monuments for ‘accuracy and inclusivity’
Monuments and roadside markers around the state, some dating back more than a century, are being examined for “accuracy and inclusivity” by the Washington State Historical Society. It’s been a different world for some monuments and statues ever since the “Unite the Right” violence in Charlottesville in August...
VA Puget Sound’s Everett Clinic Now Accepting Appointments – Opening Day Set For September 19th
In what will be a big deal for the 30,000 Veterans who live within a 30-minute drive, the new Everett Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is now accepting appointments to see patients in-person starting September 19th. The new $10 million, 28,000 square foot clinic is located at 220 Olympic Boulevard in Everett,...
Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage
A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
