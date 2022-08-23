ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Education
Kent, WA
Government
seattlemedium.com

Parents Voice Their Concerns As New School Year Is Set To Begin

This article is one of a series of articles produced by Word in Black through support provided by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Word In Black is a collaborative of 10 Black-owned media outlets across the country. The 2022-23 school year is on the verge of being underway and due to...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent School#K12#The Kent School Board#The State
The Stranger

Seattle Doesn't Need Therapy, We Need SPD to Drop Its Temper Tantrum

No, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Seattle doesn’t “need therapy” to improve on public safety. What we need is a police department mature enough to follow orders from duly elected officials instead of throwing a two-year-long temper tantrum over legitimate complaints from residents about cops killing, beating, and tear-gassing people they’re supposed to protect and serve.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.

Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
KING COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Zeeks Pizza delivers nearly $410,000 in fees back to 224 workers

(The Center Square) – Seattle’s local pizza chain, Zeeks Pizza, has settled with the Seattle Office of Labor Standards after investigating an alleged second violation of the Wage Theft Ordinance. OLS accused the pizza chain of failing to disclose the percentage of the service charge paid to the...
KOMO News

Residents hopeful after longtime North Seattle homeless camp finally cleared

SEATTLE — It took two days to clear a troubled and longtime homeless encampment in North Seattle. Countless city dump trucks have likely removed tons of debris and garbage left behind at the former encampment site near Highway 99 and N125th Street. The encampment sat on a greenbelt off Stone Avenue North between N. 120th and N. 125th Streets.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage

A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy