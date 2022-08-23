ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Harmony Public Schools addresses teacher shortage with new program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools is addressing the teacher shortage with an innovative program called, "Grow Your Own Teacher." The program is aimed to help students find a teaching job after graduation. The "Grow Your Own Teacher" program identifies and develops Harmony graduates who are...
KVIA

City of El Paso asks community to be aware of vandalism in parks

EL PASO, Texas -- A press conference discussing joint efforts to ask the community to be on the lookout for vandalism in El Paso parks was held by the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation and other partners. The City said vandalism repairs have cost over $200,000 in the...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KFOX 14

New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning. Per state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and protocol, Lujan Grisham is currently isolating at the governor’s residence and will continue her official schedule remotely. The governor issued...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFOX 14

Vandalism at city parks costing El Paso thousands of dollars

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A joint effort is being made protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#The New School#School Districts#K12#Tx#Eop
KTSM

Petition filed to remove D.A. Yvonne Rosales from office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A petition was filed with the District Clerk to remove elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office via jury trial Wednesday morning. The move comes after weeks of public turmoil within her office. Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the petition under the Texas Local Government Code Sec. 87.015 pertaining to […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KFOX 14

El Paso Water's new project to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Active Military member allegedly made 3D AR-15 gun parts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A multi-agency investigation results in federal indictment of active military member on alleged firearm charges. Grant Lee Mosley, 25-year-old Fort Bliss soldier has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms without being a federal firearm licensee. According to the FBI, Mosely was allegedly manufacturing 3-D printed AR15 auto sears, […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Five southern New Mexico organizations receive grants for outdoor youth programming

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Five southern New Mexico organizations were awarded grants to support programming that provides outdoor experiences for youth. The grants are part of the Outdoor Equity Fund (OEF) for the 2022 grant cycle from the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division. The following organizations in...
KIDS
KFOX 14

Lightning prompts Las Cruces Public Schools to 'shelter-in-place'

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces Public Schools announced Tuesday many of its campuses are under "shelter-in-place" due to lightning. The safety precaution was lifted around 1:20 p.m. MVLA. Vista Middle. Camino. Sunrise. Central Elementary. Conlee. Alameda. Lynn. Tombaugh. Jornada. Desert Hills. Mesilla Park Elementary. Monte Vista. Hermosa...
LAS CRUCES, NM
mycouriertribune.com

Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses of smuggled people in El Paso

(The Center Square ) – Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses used by cartel operatives who’ve trafficked people into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico. Homeland Security Investigations special agents found another stash house this week where 29 foreign nationals were being held in dire conditions, the agency said.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy