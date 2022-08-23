Read full article on original website
Harmony Public Schools addresses teacher shortage with new program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools is addressing the teacher shortage with an innovative program called, "Grow Your Own Teacher." The program is aimed to help students find a teaching job after graduation. The "Grow Your Own Teacher" program identifies and develops Harmony graduates who are...
KVIA
El Paso District Attorney supporter defends DA amid petition for her removal
EL PASO, Texas -- A defense lawyer is coming to the defense of embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. Defense lawyer, Theresa Caballero, told ABC-7 she wasn't surprised when she learned the efforts to remove Rosales from office. In a petition to remove the DA, local attorney Omar Carmona cited incompetence...
KFOX 14
Canutillo ISD parents divided about possible relocation of Alderete Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. If the bond is approved, it would help the district address critical...
KVIA
City of El Paso asks community to be aware of vandalism in parks
EL PASO, Texas -- A press conference discussing joint efforts to ask the community to be on the lookout for vandalism in El Paso parks was held by the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation and other partners. The City said vandalism repairs have cost over $200,000 in the...
New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning. Per state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and protocol, Lujan Grisham is currently isolating at the governor’s residence and will continue her official schedule remotely. The governor issued...
KFOX 14
Court petition calls for removal of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A court petition was filed Wednesday in attempt to remove El Paso District Attorney from office. Criminal defense attorney, Omar Carmona, submitted the petition at the El Paso County District Clerk's Office. The petition demands for the removal of Yvonne Rosales via a jury...
KFOX 14
Vandalism at city parks costing El Paso thousands of dollars
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A joint effort is being made protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
KFOX 14
Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
UTEP to receive $1.5 million in federal grant to support mechanical engineering students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has been awarded a $1,500,000 federal grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Thursday. This award will support talented, financially challenged mechanical engineering students who are studying robotics, autonomous systems, machine...
BREAKING NEWS: Petition Filed To Remove El Paso District Attorney
El Paso attorney Omar Carmona has filed a petition that seeks to remove El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales from her position. In the 8-page filing, Carmona alleges that Rosales has put El Paso in danger by allowing hundreds of cases to be dismissed because of failure to file. We’ve been...
Petition filed to remove D.A. Yvonne Rosales from office
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A petition was filed with the District Clerk to remove elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office via jury trial Wednesday morning. The move comes after weeks of public turmoil within her office. Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the petition under the Texas Local Government Code Sec. 87.015 pertaining to […]
KVIA
“Suspect in Custody” after EPCC threat that put Northwest Early College, Canutillo High Schools on lockdown
UPDATE (2:53 p.m.): A "potential crisis" was averted at El Paso Community College's Northwest campus Wednesday, according to Jim Heiney, Marketing & Community Relations at EPCC. Heiney says an individual made threats against the campus and left. EPCC PD responded along with other law enforcement. The EPPC Northwest Campus was...
El Paso County public defender files 616 more motions to dismiss cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Judge Humberto Acosta dismissed an additional 20 cases at referral court on Wednesday and 616 more motions to dismiss were filed by El Paso County Public Defender Kelli Childress. Childress claimed she filed motions because El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales...
KFOX 14
Canutillo ISD Police arrest person following 'report of a potential threat of violence'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Canutillo Independent School District Police arrested an individual on Wednesday after a "report of a potential threat of violence" to El Paso Community College Northwest Campus prompted the lockdown of some schools, according to CISD. Shortly after the lockdowns began, CISD Police identified the...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water's new project to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
KFOX 14
Why is University Medical Center's $345.7M proposed expansion not on the ballot?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In less than three weeks, El Paso County Commissioners are expected to make a decision on the proposed $345.7 million Certificates of Obligation for the El Paso County Hospital District's expansion of University Medical Center. As part of UMC's community outreach for the project,...
Active Military member allegedly made 3D AR-15 gun parts
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A multi-agency investigation results in federal indictment of active military member on alleged firearm charges. Grant Lee Mosley, 25-year-old Fort Bliss soldier has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and dealing firearms without being a federal firearm licensee. According to the FBI, Mosely was allegedly manufacturing 3-D printed AR15 auto sears, […]
KFOX 14
Five southern New Mexico organizations receive grants for outdoor youth programming
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Five southern New Mexico organizations were awarded grants to support programming that provides outdoor experiences for youth. The grants are part of the Outdoor Equity Fund (OEF) for the 2022 grant cycle from the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division. The following organizations in...
Lightning prompts Las Cruces Public Schools to 'shelter-in-place'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces Public Schools announced Tuesday many of its campuses are under "shelter-in-place" due to lightning. The safety precaution was lifted around 1:20 p.m. MVLA. Vista Middle. Camino. Sunrise. Central Elementary. Conlee. Alameda. Lynn. Tombaugh. Jornada. Desert Hills. Mesilla Park Elementary. Monte Vista. Hermosa...
mycouriertribune.com
Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses of smuggled people in El Paso
(The Center Square ) – Federal agents continue to uncover stash houses used by cartel operatives who’ve trafficked people into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico. Homeland Security Investigations special agents found another stash house this week where 29 foreign nationals were being held in dire conditions, the agency said.
