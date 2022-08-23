ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso Water's new project to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
KFOX 14

New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
KFOX 14

Vandalism at city parks costing El Paso thousands of dollars

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A joint effort is being made protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
KFOX 14

Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured in rollover crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with the El Paso Fire Department responded to a rollover crash involving two vehicles in east El Paso Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Zaragoza causing all lanes and the exit ramp to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
KFOX 14

Rezoning of Sunland Park neighborhood sparks concerns

SUNLAND PARK, N.M (KFOX14) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
KFOX 14

Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who pumped contaminated fuel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
KFOX 14

Sun Metro increases reduced fare

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
KFOX 14

How some of El Paso's budget approval will help first responders

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
KFOX 14

Hit-and-run involving pedestrian reported in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near Horizon Boulevard between Regina and North Loop. The area reopened around 5 p.m. It's unknown how many people are injured and the level of injuries. Anyone with information...
KFOX 14

El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
KFOX 14

Lightning prompts Las Cruces Public Schools to 'shelter-in-place'

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces Public Schools announced Tuesday many of its campuses are under "shelter-in-place" due to lightning. The safety precaution was lifted around 1:20 p.m. MVLA. Vista Middle. Camino. Sunrise. Central Elementary. Conlee. Alameda. Lynn. Tombaugh. Jornada. Desert Hills. Mesilla Park Elementary. Monte Vista. Hermosa...
