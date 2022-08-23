Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
KFOX 14
El Paso Water's new project to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
KFOX 14
New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
KFOX 14
Vandalism at city parks costing El Paso thousands of dollars
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A joint effort is being made protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
KFOX 14
Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured in rollover crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with the El Paso Fire Department responded to a rollover crash involving two vehicles in east El Paso Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Zaragoza causing all lanes and the exit ramp to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
KFOX 14
Rezoning of Sunland Park neighborhood sparks concerns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M (KFOX14) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
KFOX 14
Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who pumped contaminated fuel
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro increases reduced fare
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
How some of El Paso's budget approval will help first responders
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
KFOX 14
Sun Metro adds LIFT service, new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center will be available next week. Starting August 31, Sun Metro riders and LIFT riders can be taken to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center. The new route will be added at the Arturo Tury...
KFOX 14
Hit-and-run involving pedestrian reported in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near Horizon Boulevard between Regina and North Loop. The area reopened around 5 p.m. It's unknown how many people are injured and the level of injuries. Anyone with information...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
About 100 graves have sunk at Fort Bliss National Cemetery due to rainstorm
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with Fort Bliss said about 100 graves have sunken into the ground at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The graves sunken due to the rain storms from the past few days. Last year, several graves were damaged due to the heavy rain from last...
KFOX 14
Lightning prompts Las Cruces Public Schools to 'shelter-in-place'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces Public Schools announced Tuesday many of its campuses are under "shelter-in-place" due to lightning. The safety precaution was lifted around 1:20 p.m. MVLA. Vista Middle. Camino. Sunrise. Central Elementary. Conlee. Alameda. Lynn. Tombaugh. Jornada. Desert Hills. Mesilla Park Elementary. Monte Vista. Hermosa...
KFOX 14
DPS: Traffic stop in Upper Valley leads to 2 arrests, discovery of 8 migrants and a gun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Eight migrants and a pistol were found in a truck by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper in El Paso on Wednesday, according to the agency. The DPS Trooper working Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop on a green Dodge pickup truck...
KFOX 14
'It's really positive': Sun Metro adds stop at William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Sun Metro will soon have a new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Sun Metro and LIFT riders will be able to be taken to the Medical Center starting Aug. 31. Jonathan Bohannon is an Army veteran and the program director of the...
KFOX 14
DPS troopers apprehend 7 migrants, arrest 2 people during traffic stop in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Seven migrants were apprehended and two people were arrested after a traffic stop in west El Paso Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety working the Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop on a red Chrysler van for a traffic violation on Mesa Street and Remcon Circle.
KFOX 14
Sunland Park Planning and Zoning Commission denies rezoning land off of Frontera Road
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sunland Park City Planning and Zoning Commission denied the rezoning of Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane on Wednesday. The current landowner requested rezoning approval to build 224 new homes and two open space parks on the 62.87 acres on the southwest corner of Girl Scout Lane and Frontera Road.
KFOX 14
El Paso native creates 'El Perro Grande' tequila to pay homage to his hometown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — They said it’s born in Jalisco. But raised in El Paso. We’re talking about a new brand of tequila called El Perro Grande. The founder of the company says he wanted to create an award-winning spirit that also paid tribute to his hometown of El Paso.
KFOX 14
Canutillo ISD parents divided about possible relocation of Alderete Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. If the bond is approved, it would help the district address critical...
Comments / 0