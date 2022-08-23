Read full article on original website
Five southern New Mexico organizations receive grants for outdoor youth programming
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Five southern New Mexico organizations were awarded grants to support programming that provides outdoor experiences for youth. The grants are part of the Outdoor Equity Fund (OEF) for the 2022 grant cycle from the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division. The following organizations in...
Rezoning of Sunland Park neighborhood sparks concerns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M (KFOX14) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
How some of El Paso's budget approval will help first responders
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
How much rain fell around New Mexico? Preliminary totals for the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rains hit some parts of New Mexico this week. Recently, residents in Silver City, Ruidoso, and a handful of other locations have seen floods — visitors at Carlsbad Caverns even had to shelter in place due to rain. So where have the summer monsoons dropped the most rain? Here are some […]
Dump trucks, school & city buses: What Volkswagen settlement cash is buying in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New electric buses for the City of Albuquerque, natural gas-powered shuttle busses for the University of New Mexico and dump trucks for a smattering of cities across New Mexico. That is what settlement cash from the Volkswagen emissions scandal is now paying for in the Land of Enchantment. Its been more […]
Sunland Park Planning and Zoning Commission denies rezoning land off of Frontera Road
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sunland Park City Planning and Zoning Commission denied the rezoning of Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane on Wednesday. The current landowner requested rezoning approval to build 224 new homes and two open space parks on the 62.87 acres on the southwest corner of Girl Scout Lane and Frontera Road.
Las Cruces considers installing traffic cameras to keep track of red light runners
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The city of Las Cruces is considering bringing back technology to stop red-light runners and speeding motorists. Red light and speeding cameras have been used before but came with some backlash from residents. Motorists gave mixed reactions about bringing them back. "My personal opinion, I don't...
El Paso city attorney gets contract extension, cap placed on city manager
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City Council voted to extend the contract for City Attorney Karla Nieman for seven years until 2029. Her contract will be capped at a salary of $350,000. The council also amended the contract for City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to include a salary cap...
Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who pumped contaminated fuel
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
New Mexico's self-inflicted doctor shortage
There is a life-or-death issue facing New Mexicans. It has been widely reported on in the media and is important to New Mexicans from all walks of life. Voters will have a lot to say about it this November. The issue is our shortage of medical professionals. If you live...
Kudos to Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department
TO: Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department. FROM: John Hefley, Director of USSSA Girls Youth Fast Pitch. I normally post in Facebook to recognize the maintenance crew for their efforts but I believe this letter serves a better perspective on how I truly appreciate their hard work and endurance to make a negative situation into a positive one.
Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
Monsoon improves New Mexico drought conditions
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rain has drastically improved the state’s drought conditions. The latest drought monitor shows very little of the state is in exceptional drought. Only a tiny sliver in Lea County falls into this category. Compare that to May, when much of the state was in some kind of drought, and large portions were […]
UTEP to receive $1.5 million in federal grant to support mechanical engineering students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has been awarded a $1,500,000 federal grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Thursday. This award will support talented, financially challenged mechanical engineering students who are studying robotics, autonomous systems, machine...
