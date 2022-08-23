ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Teresa, NM

KFOX 14

Five southern New Mexico organizations receive grants for outdoor youth programming

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Five southern New Mexico organizations were awarded grants to support programming that provides outdoor experiences for youth. The grants are part of the Outdoor Equity Fund (OEF) for the 2022 grant cycle from the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division. The following organizations in...
KIDS
KFOX 14

Rezoning of Sunland Park neighborhood sparks concerns

SUNLAND PARK, N.M (KFOX14) — Residents of a Sunland Park neighborhood are concerned about a new development that aims to bring hundreds of homes to their area. Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in Sunland Park, New Mexico are currently classified as rural residential, but the current land owners are trying to rezone the land to single-family residential. It's a move that could result in 224 new homes being added to the neighborhood.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
SILVER CITY, NM
Government
KFOX 14

How some of El Paso's budget approval will help first responders

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
DIXON, NM
Politics
KFOX 14

Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who pumped contaminated fuel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

New Mexico's self-inflicted doctor shortage

There is a life-or-death issue facing New Mexicans. It has been widely reported on in the media and is important to New Mexicans from all walks of life. Voters will have a lot to say about it this November. The issue is our shortage of medical professionals. If you live...
HEALTH SERVICES
las-cruces.org

Kudos to Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department

TO: Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department. FROM: John Hefley, Director of USSSA Girls Youth Fast Pitch. I normally post in Facebook to recognize the maintenance crew for their efforts but I believe this letter serves a better perspective on how I truly appreciate their hard work and endurance to make a negative situation into a positive one.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon improves New Mexico drought conditions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rain has drastically improved the state’s drought conditions. The latest drought monitor shows very little of the state is in exceptional drought. Only a tiny sliver in Lea County falls into this category. Compare that to May, when much of the state was in some kind of drought, and large portions were […]
ENVIRONMENT

