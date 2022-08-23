Syracuse, N.Y. – It was a dominant performance from Syracuse to open the season as Coach Ian McIntyre’s improves his season opener record to 9-4 with the Orange. While 2-0 is not the most drastic margin, this was a game the Orange were in complete control of. Both teams came in wanting to play with possession and get forward but only the Orange were able to do that with regularity.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO