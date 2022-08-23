ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead outlasts Warsaw, Spartans now 7-1 overall

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead volleyball improved to 7-1 on the season with a 3-2 victory on Monday night against visiting Warsaw.

Addy Tindall led the Spartans with 16 kills while Haley Biedenbach talied 45 assists.

Warsaw falls to 3-2 on the season with the loss.

