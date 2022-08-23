Homestead outlasts Warsaw, Spartans now 7-1 overall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead volleyball improved to 7-1 on the season with a 3-2 victory on Monday night against visiting Warsaw.
Addy Tindall led the Spartans with 16 kills while Haley Biedenbach talied 45 assists.
Warsaw falls to 3-2 on the season with the loss.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0