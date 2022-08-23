Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation

Read full article on original website
There's nothing difficult about it. Public schools are not adult bookstores.Teachers are not to share homosexual material with children. If any teacher had done this in the past they would have been thrown in prison.
