KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say

UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
TROUP, TX
KSLA

19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020. Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘It is not a real dead vulture’: Kilgore Police

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard. According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture. […]
KILGORE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected shoplifter arrested following fight with store employee

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Dallas woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she was caught shoplifting and then lashed out at an employee who tried to stop her. Shateria McQueen, 29, has been charged with Robbery.  According to an affidavit, on August 22, officers were called to United Supermarket in the 2700 block […]
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

$563,200 of meth seized in Collin County

ALLEN, Texas - Deputies in Collin County found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Members of the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a white F-150 on US-75 near Exchange Parkway in Allen. According to the Sheriff's...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted List

The Texas DPS has placed two new fugitives onto their Top 10 Most Wanted list.Matt Popovich/Unsplash. Texas Department of Public Safety has just recently added two male fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Each earned a spot on two different lists. Erick Martinez has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, while William Eugene Bird was placed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail

The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shreveport man arrested in stolen car

Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
CADDO PARISH, LA
CBS19

Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
LONGVIEW, TX

