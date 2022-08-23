Read full article on original website
Dallas police searching for murder suspect
The Dallas Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 22-year-old man in 2021 during a catalytic converter theft.
KTAL
Shreveport man convicted in shooting near airport that killed 1, wounded 2
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing life in prison following his conviction Wednesday on second-degree murder and other charges related to a shooting at a hotel on Hollywood Ave. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty verdict in a news release Thursday. According...
Man pleads guilty to concealing body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mesquite man pleaded guilty to concealing a body that was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County, and accepted a 12 year prison sentence. The body of Ladarron Perkins was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property in July 2021. Officials […]
Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say
UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
Police Seek Help Identifying Person Allegedly Involved in a Hit-and-Run in Kilgore, TX
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police Department posted a request on their Facebook page asking for help identifying an individual and a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident. Take a moment, if you can, and watch the video we've shared with you below. Kilgore Police shared with the public that...
KSLA
19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020. Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.
KLTV
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.
‘It is not a real dead vulture’: Kilgore Police
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard. According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture. […]
Suspected shoplifter arrested following fight with store employee
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Dallas woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she was caught shoplifting and then lashed out at an employee who tried to stop her. Shateria McQueen, 29, has been charged with Robbery. According to an affidavit, on August 22, officers were called to United Supermarket in the 2700 block […]
KLTV
Man gets 12 years in connection with body found in Van Zandt County shallow grave
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Mesquite man has pleaded guilty to helping conceal the body of a man found murdered in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County in August of 2021. Roger Deloss McCasland, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence in Judge Chris Martin’s court on Tuesday. As part of the plea, McCasland accepted a 12-year prison sentence.
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
57-Year-Old Darrell R. Fowler Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rusk County (Rusk County, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a single-motor vehicle accident occurred on Friday night in Rusk County. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview was heading [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox4news.com
$563,200 of meth seized in Collin County
ALLEN, Texas - Deputies in Collin County found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Members of the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a white F-150 on US-75 near Exchange Parkway in Allen. According to the Sheriff's...
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted List
The Texas DPS has placed two new fugitives onto their Top 10 Most Wanted list.Matt Popovich/Unsplash. Texas Department of Public Safety has just recently added two male fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Each earned a spot on two different lists. Erick Martinez has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, while William Eugene Bird was placed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
dallasexpress.com
Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail
The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
KTAL
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
KTAL
Shreveport native, former juvenile inmate opposes plan to send teens to Angola
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who served time at Angola as a teen says sending juvenile offenders to the Louisiana State Penitentiary is not the best solution to the security and leadership failures at a New Orleans-area youth center that have allowed escapes and chaos inside the facility.
Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
