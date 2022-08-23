ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Becker vs. Johnson, Florida House District 39, and the Orange County Commission District 2 races highlight a busy slate of elections

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
DELAND, FL
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
Breaking News: Becker wins Apopka Seat #3 special election

Kyle Becker, a former commissioner who just 167 days ago lost a mayoral election, bounced back today with a resounding victory over political newcomer Lynetta Johnson to return to the Apopka City Council. Becker received 4,682 votes (58.41%) to Johnson's 3,334 (41.59%). He will be sworn in and occupy Seat #3 in November.
APOPKA, FL
Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor

Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that highlights what a wonderful place this is. I am referring, of course,...
FLORIDA STATE
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Maxwell Frost stuns establishment, wins CD 10 Democratic Primary

The Gen-Z candidate wins with a message of boldness and newness. Generation Z has its first big political champion — and his name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost. With a well-organized campaign, a flood of outside money, and a tireless, bold, youthful approach, Frost, 25, dispatched a bevy of big-name, old-school Democrats and won what likely will be an easy path to Congress by winning the Democratic Primary Election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.
ORLANDO, FL
Stop: Orange County Public Works converting yield signs to stop signs

The Orange County Public Works Traffic Engineering Division is in the process of converting more than 3,000 yield signs to stop signs to improve safety in neighborhoods throughout the County. The project launched following the adoption of a resolution from the Board of Orange County Commissioners in December of 2020,...
State approves 19,800+ acres for conservation

On Monday, the Governor and Cabinet approved conservation projects that included a mix of fee title purchases and conservation easements to permanently protect more than 19,800 acres, or a total area of 31 square miles, through the Florida Forever and Rural & Family Lands Protection programs (RFLPP). By permanently protecting these areas, we are preserving critical headwaters, working forests, and recreation areas while protecting the habitat of some of Florida’s most iconic bird species, including Florida Scrub-Jays and Burrowing Owls.
FLORIDA STATE
Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation

As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Clermont Main Street named Florida Main Street of the Month

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Clermont Main Street has been designated the August 2022 Florida Main Street Program of the Month. Clermont Main Street re-joined the Florida Main Street Program in February 2022 to engage the entire community in revitalizing the historic downtown. The renewed partnership includes the City of Clermont,...
CLERMONT, FL
Florida’s rent control initiative is being resisted by landlords￼

Rent Control Issues – Orlando, FL Skyline – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. Ballots have yet to be printed, but already a group of apartment managers, landlords, and real estate agents in the Sunshine State want to prevent voters from voting on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in Orlando, one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country.
FLORIDA STATE

