Becker vs. Johnson, Florida House District 39, and the Orange County Commission District 2 races highlight a busy slate of elections

Read full article on original website
Related
daytonatimes.com
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
WESH
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Becker wins Apopka Seat #3 special election
Kyle Becker, a former commissioner who just 167 days ago lost a mayoral election, bounced back today with a resounding victory over political newcomer Lynetta Johnson to return to the Apopka City Council. Becker received 4,682 votes (58.41%) to Johnson's 3,334 (41.59%). He will be sworn in and occupy Seat #3 in November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
fox35orlando.com
Turn your Florida Primary election signs into 'Fuelcubes': Here's how
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Primaries are over and you probably still see a bunch of signs in your yard or lining the streets. Instead of tossing them in the garbage, Winter Park, Orange County, and Orlando want you to recycle them so they can be turned into an alternative energy source.
floridapolitics.com
Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor
Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
wmfe.org
Election night updates: Frost wins Democratic primary in Congressional District 10
Here are highlights of the primary election results for Central Florida. For complete results, visit the state Division of Elections and county supervisor of elections offices for Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia. GOVERNOR. Florida Democrats choose Crist. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theapopkavoice.com
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that highlights what a wonderful place this is. I am referring, of course,...
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
floridapolitics.com
Maxwell Frost stuns establishment, wins CD 10 Democratic Primary
The Gen-Z candidate wins with a message of boldness and newness. Generation Z has its first big political champion — and his name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost. With a well-organized campaign, a flood of outside money, and a tireless, bold, youthful approach, Frost, 25, dispatched a bevy of big-name, old-school Democrats and won what likely will be an easy path to Congress by winning the Democratic Primary Election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Palm Coast man, 4 other Florida men arrested on charges related to January 6 Capitol breach
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a Palm Coast man and four others were arrested on charges stemming from their actions during their breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Johnathan Rockholt, 38, is charged with interfering with a law officer during civil disorder, a felony....
theapopkavoice.com
Stop: Orange County Public Works converting yield signs to stop signs
The Orange County Public Works Traffic Engineering Division is in the process of converting more than 3,000 yield signs to stop signs to improve safety in neighborhoods throughout the County. The project launched following the adoption of a resolution from the Board of Orange County Commissioners in December of 2020,...
theapopkavoice.com
State approves 19,800+ acres for conservation
On Monday, the Governor and Cabinet approved conservation projects that included a mix of fee title purchases and conservation easements to permanently protect more than 19,800 acres, or a total area of 31 square miles, through the Florida Forever and Rural & Family Lands Protection programs (RFLPP). By permanently protecting these areas, we are preserving critical headwaters, working forests, and recreation areas while protecting the habitat of some of Florida’s most iconic bird species, including Florida Scrub-Jays and Burrowing Owls.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation
As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
niceville.com
Clermont Main Street named Florida Main Street of the Month
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Clermont Main Street has been designated the August 2022 Florida Main Street Program of the Month. Clermont Main Street re-joined the Florida Main Street Program in February 2022 to engage the entire community in revitalizing the historic downtown. The renewed partnership includes the City of Clermont,...
click orlando
Lake County commissioners consider plan to lower speed limit on CR-561 in Clermont area
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County commissioners are expected to move forward with a plan to lower the speed limit along County Road 561 in the Clermont area. Commissioners will be discussing the plan that calls for dropping the speed limit along the roadway from 55 to 45 mph.
floridainsider.com
Florida’s rent control initiative is being resisted by landlords￼
Rent Control Issues – Orlando, FL Skyline – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. Ballots have yet to be printed, but already a group of apartment managers, landlords, and real estate agents in the Sunshine State want to prevent voters from voting on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in Orlando, one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country.
Comments / 0