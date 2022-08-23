Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant is on the hunt for more donors as the nation’s blood supply moves into emergency status. Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town
LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
newscenter1.tv
New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
KEVN
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the expected influx of military personnel moving to Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, one of the main concerns is not being able to find affordable housing. This topic of conversation was led by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Thursday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
More rain this evening and tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
newscenter1.tv
Eastbound I-90 closure at Exit 59 planned for Rapid City starting Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 90, beneath the LaCrosse Street Bridge near exit 59, will be temporarily reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26. The westbound passing lane will be temporarily reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday August 27, Monday August 29, and Tuesday August 30. The temporary closures are necessary for the construction crews to place concrete bridge barriers and to remove temporary wooden bracing beneath the bridge.
Black Hills Pioneer
kotatv.com
Rapid City’s newest affordable housing development breaks ground
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There is a shortage of affordable housing in Rapid City and people are struggling to find a place to call home, but the community is doing its part to combat this shortage. Today CommonBond Communities celebrated the groundbreaking of The Radiant, a new affordable housing complex,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain available during the fall, winter, and spring months.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain open during the off-season, according to a release from the USDA. Bear Gulch Group Site, Bismarck Lake, Horsethief, Oreville, Iron Creek Horse Camp, and Willow Creek Horse Camp will be available through Oct. 1. Other campgrounds will have...
newscenter1.tv
Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?
RAPID CITY, S.D. — About two weeks ago, a member of the public called in to the United States Forest Service about pine trees that were losing their needles. For most people in the Black Hills, this can be very troublesome, but don’t worry, it’s not the Mountain Pine Beetle. The insect is known as a Pine Looper, which is a pine defoliator.
newscenter1.tv
B-21 project continues with housing concerns paramount
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the B-21 Bomber set to land at Ellsworth in the mid-2020’s, local leaders took the opportunity on Thursday to update the community on where the project currently stands. South Dakota Senator John Thune joined Scott Landguth from the Ellsworth Development Authority and Col. Joseph Sheffield of the 28th Bomb Wing for the event.
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela Heinz, a woman who died in Black Hills rock climbing accident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Heinz was at the base of a wall, when a rock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
As the sun sets, visitors at the Central States Fair ride the carnival rides
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While many enjoy the fair and the rodeo festivities during the day, a whole other group of people stop by at night for fun activities. People of all ages flock to the carnival rides at the fair once the sun begins to set. While smaller...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area Schools announce changes in bus routes ahead of upcoming school year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Last year, five schools within the Rapid City Area Schools system were impacted by long-term bus route cancellations due to multiple drivers leaving their positions for various reasons. The shortages are just a handful of many nationwide affecting schools and students. This year, officials hoped...
frcheraldstar.com
Shaped Balloons a first for Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival
HOT SPRINGS – The month of August is a busy time in Fall River County, which began with the 110th annual county fair in Edgemont earlier this month and will conclude with the 7th annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hot Springs this weekend on August 26-28. The Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce puts on the balloon festival each year, and Executive Director Olivia Mears is confident that the 2022 festival will be one to remember.
newscenter1.tv
SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard commissioned seven new officers to its ranks during a ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19 where they commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66. The completion of the school consists of a year-and-a-half of training to become...
kotatv.com
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
kotatv.com
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tonight, we could see lows in the 60s for plenty of areas. Tuesday, we have the possibility of seeing another 90-degree day. The one plus side to that is we could see some much-needed showers and thunderstorms in the later portions of the afternoon. Wednesday...
newscenter1.tv
Free haircuts at South Dakota Barber College
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, South Dakota Barber college was giving haircuts for free. The free haircuts were a part of a charity day where people could come in and donate to Rapid City’s Montessori School. The school, which opened in 2020, does fundraisers very frequently as...
county17.com
Area to see near average temps, increasing storm chances
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Partly sunny skies this morning could be the prelude to afternoon thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. There’s now a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today as the high reaches near 85 degrees. A breeze will come from the northwest at 6 to 8 mph, although gusts could reach 17 mph.
Comments / 0