FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
GCSO says suspect in Thursday shooting in custody
A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Greenville Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, a man called and reported that he had been shot by someone he knew.
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
golaurens.com
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
