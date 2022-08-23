ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
WSPA 7News

Reward money revoked in unsolved Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a $25,000 reward for information on an unsolved homicide has been revoked. We previously reported that the agency announced the reward in reference to the homicide of Martijn Stuurman after he was found dead in his Chesnee home on June 2021. Deputies said the […]
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for August 24

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Joyce Bynum – Enoree. -Ill treatment of animals in general, torture.
golaurens.com

Two arrested after LCSO removes 42 dogs from residence

Two people were arrested and charged on Monday after 42 dogs were removed from a residence on Hwy. 221 in Enoree. At approximately 1PM, Laurens County Sheriff's Office Animal Control responded to the 27000 area of Highway 221 North in Enoree in reference to a welfare check on multiple dogs located at this residence. Upon arrival, deputies immediately noticed a female dog with significant hair loss and sores located in a pen without proper shelter along with her puppies.
FOX Carolina

Man sentenced for 2019 home invasion in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clinton man was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with an armed home invasion. Anthony Wolfe and Rodrick Anderson stormed inside a Laurens County home in September 2019 where they robbed a victim at gunpoint. The pair also pointed a gun at the victim’s son who showed up at the house during the incident.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

2 arrested as LCSO busts alleged puppy mill

Tuesday afternoon, Anderson County PAWS put out a call for emergency foster homes for animals seized an alleged Enoree puppy mill in Laurens County. “PAWS is assisting with a puppy mill seizure and need your assistance with foster homes for some of our current residents,” a PAWS social media post read.
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
