Syracuse Commit David Clement Out For Season With Injury

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago

Syracuse tight end commit David Clement will miss his senior season with a knee injury. The new was first reported by the Albany Times-Union .

Clement, a 6-7, 260 pound tight end prospect out of Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, is the lone tight end committed to the Orange as part of the 2023 recruiting class. The injury occurred in practice leading up to CBA’s season opener.

Clement had strong interest in Syracuse when the Orange extended a scholarship offer at the beginning of March during an unofficial visit. That interest grew as he continued to strengthen his relationship with offensive coordinator Robert Anae and head coach Dino Babers. Then Clement returned to Syracuse for another visit. That was enough for him to decide that he has found his future home.

"I didn't want to wait after my second time on campus," Clement said. "I got to see what it's really about. More great conversations with coach Babers and coach Anae. They really made me feel like I was family. That I would be a part of a team and that's what I really wanted."

In June, Clement returned to Central New York for an official visit.

“I just wanted to make sure I had that feeling that I was comfortable there,” Clement said. “I wanted to be comfortable where I was, and that’s where I felt comfortable. I looked at some other options, but when it all came down to it, SU is where I want to be."

Comments / 0

AllSyracue

Reid Ducharme Commits to Xavier Over Syracuse

Class of 2023 shooting guard Reid Ducharme announced his commitment to Xavier on Thursday, spurning other finalists Syracuse and Penn State. Ducharme, a 6-6 guard who is considered one of the best shooters in the class, also held offers from Connecticut, Creighton, DePaul, Iowa, Miami, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Bailey: 2022 Syracuse team could be Babers’ most talented team

With the start of the Syracuse football season less than two weeks away, we chatted with Stephen Bailey from 247 Sports and CuseNation.com to get his take on the upcoming season on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. Strictly looking at the roster, there...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse basketball 4-star target to announce, has huge rankings bump

Syracuse basketball four-star recruit Reid Ducharme will announce his commitment on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 4 pm with 247Sports, according to a tweet from Adam Finkelstein, that recruiting service’s director of scouting. Per Finkelstein’s tweet, his three finalists are the Orange, Xavier and Penn State. I don’t have inside...
SYRACUSE, NY
