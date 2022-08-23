ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin treads water, Ether Classic gets a bump, Cosmos gains on Kujira news

Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in Asia on Thursday morning, though Ether Classic rose. Solana and Cardano lost ground along with most other top 10 tokens by capitalization, though the global cryptocurrency market cap edged up 0.23% to US$1.03 trillion. Investors across all financial markets remain on edge about the direction of interest rates in the U.S.
BUSINESS
forkast.news

More than half of Indian crypto investors want to increase investments: report

Over 50% of Indian crypto investors intend to increase their investments over the next six months as they view the asset class as a long-term investment rather than hype, according to a report by cryptocurrency exchange Kucoin. Fast facts. While 56% of crypto investors believe crypto is the future of...
WORLD
forkast.news

Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground

Bitcoin and Ether traded higher in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, as the two biggest cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization made up some marginal ground from the recent slump. Dogecoin fell, marking a 20% loss over the past seven days. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.3% in the...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Bitcoin has been mounting in DBS Digital Exchange in volatile June

Bitcoin custodied by Singapore-based DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) grew by 30% from April 30 to June 30 this year while Ethereum under custody grew by 3% during the same period. Bitcoin bought on DDEx in June was nearly four times that of April this year, while Ethereum purchased in the exchange in June was 65% higher than in April, DDEx said in a statement.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dips#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Federal Reserve
forkast.news

Markets: Ethereum, Ethereum Classic lead crypto gains as Bitcoin posts modest gains

Ethereum and Ethereum Classic headlined the day’s top gainers among the crypto top 100 while Bitcoin traded sideways during early Friday morning trading in Asia. The total crypto market was up 1.3% to US$1.04 trillion while U.S. investors remain shaky as they await guidance on possible interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Tornado Cash arrest heralds storm season for crypto mixers

Canaan: Can-do “Shaken, not stirred” is the way the world’s favorite British secret service agent likes his martinis mixed. This week, it’s the way some in the crypto world are feeling. As if the seemingly interminable crypto winter weren’t enough for them, crypto libertarians in the...
ENVIRONMENT
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin edges up, Ether posts biggest gain among top 10 tokens

Bitcoin made up some ground, while Ethereum posted the largest gain among the top 10 coins by market capitalization in Tuesday afternoon trading in Asia. Dogecoin was the second-largest gainer among the top 10. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 0.62% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$21,258 as of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
forkast.news

Shanghai Data Exchange launches untradeable NFTs

The Shanghai Data Exchange has debuted blockchain-based digital assets without allowing secondary trading, a day after the exchange began digital asset trading on Wednesday. The debut occurred despite the Chinese government’s consistent warnings against NFT hype, and as Shanghai’s local government hoped to use NFT to boost the economy.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Crypto exchange Bitfinex plans new chain split tokens

IFinex Financial Technologies Limited, which operates the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange, has announced Ethereum chain split tokens (CSTs) to help prepare for all eventualities as the Ethereum merge nears. Fast facts. “The Merge” upgrade involves the Ethereum blockchain’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS), and...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
forkast.news

Ant Group, Malaysian investment bank Kenanga develop crypto wealth app

Ant Group, Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s fintech affiliate, has partnered with Malaysian investment bank Kenanga to launch a wealth management app with features to trade cryptocurrencies. Fast facts. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad announced on Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ant Group to develop “SuperApp,” which...
TECHNOLOGY
forkast.news

NFT platform SudoRare vanishes with 519 Ethereum

Non-fungible token (NFT) platform SudoRare has allegedly run off with US$815,000 in user funds and deleted its social media accounts, raising alarms over investor protection. According to PeckShield Inc., a blockchain security and data analytics company, SudoRare took off with 519 $ETH, then valued at US$815,000, with funds transferred to three new addresses.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Australia’s crypto industry split on Treasury’s ‘token mapping’ scheme

Australia’s government has come up with a buzz word “token mapping” to describe how it plans to manage cryptocurrencies, a procedure that aims to plug gaps in regulations, set licensing and custody rules, and protect investors. Not everyone in the crypto industry is cheering. Australia’s Treasury Department...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy