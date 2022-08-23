Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin treads water, Ether Classic gets a bump, Cosmos gains on Kujira news
Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in Asia on Thursday morning, though Ether Classic rose. Solana and Cardano lost ground along with most other top 10 tokens by capitalization, though the global cryptocurrency market cap edged up 0.23% to US$1.03 trillion. Investors across all financial markets remain on edge about the direction of interest rates in the U.S.
forkast.news
More than half of Indian crypto investors want to increase investments: report
Over 50% of Indian crypto investors intend to increase their investments over the next six months as they view the asset class as a long-term investment rather than hype, according to a report by cryptocurrency exchange Kucoin. Fast facts. While 56% of crypto investors believe crypto is the future of...
forkast.news
Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground
Bitcoin and Ether traded higher in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, as the two biggest cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization made up some marginal ground from the recent slump. Dogecoin fell, marking a 20% loss over the past seven days. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.3% in the...
forkast.news
Bitcoin has been mounting in DBS Digital Exchange in volatile June
Bitcoin custodied by Singapore-based DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) grew by 30% from April 30 to June 30 this year while Ethereum under custody grew by 3% during the same period. Bitcoin bought on DDEx in June was nearly four times that of April this year, while Ethereum purchased in the exchange in June was 65% higher than in April, DDEx said in a statement.
forkast.news
Markets: Ethereum, Ethereum Classic lead crypto gains as Bitcoin posts modest gains
Ethereum and Ethereum Classic headlined the day’s top gainers among the crypto top 100 while Bitcoin traded sideways during early Friday morning trading in Asia. The total crypto market was up 1.3% to US$1.04 trillion while U.S. investors remain shaky as they await guidance on possible interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve.
forkast.news
Tornado Cash arrest heralds storm season for crypto mixers
Canaan: Can-do “Shaken, not stirred” is the way the world’s favorite British secret service agent likes his martinis mixed. This week, it’s the way some in the crypto world are feeling. As if the seemingly interminable crypto winter weren’t enough for them, crypto libertarians in the...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain with most of crypto top 10; BNB slips, U.S. equities flat
Bitcoin gained along with most other top 10 tokens by market capitalization in early morning trading in Asia, though Ether was the pace leader with the larger climb. U.S. equities were little changed overnight. Fast facts. Bitcoin added 0.6% to US$21,529 in the 24 hours to 8 a.m. in Hong...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin edges up, Ether posts biggest gain among top 10 tokens
Bitcoin made up some ground, while Ethereum posted the largest gain among the top 10 coins by market capitalization in Tuesday afternoon trading in Asia. Dogecoin was the second-largest gainer among the top 10. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 0.62% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$21,258 as of...
forkast.news
Shanghai Data Exchange launches untradeable NFTs
The Shanghai Data Exchange has debuted blockchain-based digital assets without allowing secondary trading, a day after the exchange began digital asset trading on Wednesday. The debut occurred despite the Chinese government’s consistent warnings against NFT hype, and as Shanghai’s local government hoped to use NFT to boost the economy.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether bounce back; XRP climbs, Ether Classic jumps, Ankr gains on staking
Bitcoin and Ether staged a rebound Thursday afternoon in Asia, with most other tokens in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization following them higher in a tentative recovery from last week’s slump. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 1.97% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$21,742.28 as of...
forkast.news
Crypto exchange Bitfinex plans new chain split tokens
IFinex Financial Technologies Limited, which operates the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange, has announced Ethereum chain split tokens (CSTs) to help prepare for all eventualities as the Ethereum merge nears. Fast facts. “The Merge” upgrade involves the Ethereum blockchain’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS), and...
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply: report
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
forkast.news
Crypto miners plan to fork Ethereum, will it make a difference to the Merge?
The so-called “Merge” of the Ethereum network plans to take a blockchain with the most developers and a market cap of over US$200 billion to a cheaper, faster and less energy-consuming operating method. Ethereum miners don’t like it. They argue changes made to the network through the...
The housing correction intensifies—Blackstone to stop buying homes in these 38 regional housing markets
Why are deep-pocketed Wall Street firms suddenly pausing their home buying plans?
forkast.news
Ant Group, Malaysian investment bank Kenanga develop crypto wealth app
Ant Group, Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s fintech affiliate, has partnered with Malaysian investment bank Kenanga to launch a wealth management app with features to trade cryptocurrencies. Fast facts. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad announced on Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ant Group to develop “SuperApp,” which...
forkast.news
NFT platform SudoRare vanishes with 519 Ethereum
Non-fungible token (NFT) platform SudoRare has allegedly run off with US$815,000 in user funds and deleted its social media accounts, raising alarms over investor protection. According to PeckShield Inc., a blockchain security and data analytics company, SudoRare took off with 519 $ETH, then valued at US$815,000, with funds transferred to three new addresses.
forkast.news
Australia’s crypto industry split on Treasury’s ‘token mapping’ scheme
Australia’s government has come up with a buzz word “token mapping” to describe how it plans to manage cryptocurrencies, a procedure that aims to plug gaps in regulations, set licensing and custody rules, and protect investors. Not everyone in the crypto industry is cheering. Australia’s Treasury Department...
