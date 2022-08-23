Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
newschannel20.com
Record breaking year for Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The weather was great for the Illinois State Fair, and while the official attendance number is not out just yet, all signs are pointing to a successful year. State fair officials say the grandstand drew in a lot of attention during all 10 nights at...
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Police looking for telecommunicators
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are looking for telecommunicators. In a Facebook post, Illinois State Police have openings for Telecommunicator Trainees in the Springfield Communications Center. For more information, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.
newschannel20.com
Threat at Springfield Clinic resolved
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Police had to escort a man out of Springfield Clinic after making threats. A potential threat at a Springfield Clinic facility was resolved quickly without incident because of the immediate response of Springfield Clinic staff. On Tuesday, We were told that a man at Springfield...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Case closed into disappearance of central Illinois mother
CLINTON, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. On Thursday, the Clinton Police Department announced it is calling off its search for a missing mother. Juana Arellano-Garnica, 32, was last seen on Sunday. The Clinton, Illinois mother of three has not been heard from since. Police are now saying she left the...
newschannel20.com
Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
newschannel20.com
Springfield honoring Black Business Month
Springfield is honoring Black Business Month, while also learning about issues that black communities face. Springfield Black Lives Matter Chapter partnered with the Black Chamber of Commerce to host a showing of the movie "Rosewood" on Sunday, Aug. 21. The movie is about a 1920 massacre of Black neighborhoods in...
newschannel20.com
4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Springfield adds 13 new police officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More people are joining the Springfield Police. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) added 13 new officers to the force this week. The department has been struggling with police recruitment, which has left them short-staffed for months. On Wednesday, the SPD had its ceremony to swear...
newschannel20.com
University of Illinois taking parking meters digital
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — There will soon be a new way to pay for parking at the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign (UIUC). A digital pay station and pay apps will be replacing physical parking meters at UIUC. If you do not have a smartphone you can still pay for...
newschannel20.com
Simulated aircraft accident drill at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Dozens of agencies will be coming together on Wednesday for an airport emergency drill. The Springfield Airport Authority and the City of Springfield will be joining 30 local, state, federal, and private agencies conducting a simulated aircraft accident on Wednesday. The exercise will be on...
newschannel20.com
Taylorville police, fire departments team up in blood donation drive
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville police and fire departments are helping out the community in a different way with the Battle of the Badges. The goal was also to get the whole community to come out and donate blood. "It's just kind of bringing awareness to the community,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Springfield road closures for Old Capitol Blues & BBQ
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Drivers will need to avoid a few streets if they are headed to downtown Springfield this weekend. The Old Capitol Blues & BBQ kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, but the road closures will begin much earlier. Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Washington...
newschannel20.com
ISU expanding College of Nursing to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State University (ISU) is making its way to the Capital City. On Tuesday, it was announced that ISU's Mennonite College of Nursing (MCN) and Memorial Health are partnering together on the new venture. The two are partnering together as a way of combatting the...
newschannel20.com
District 186 puts metal detectors in middle schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield District 186 put metal detectors in high school entryways last spring. Now, it's middle schools that have them. Parent David Varga said he feels that metal detectors in District 186 schools will help keep students safer. "I think it's not a bad idea. Given...
newschannel20.com
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
newschannel20.com
Man who threatened Illinois senator sentenced to probation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man accused of threatening a state senator at gunpoint has changed his plea to guilty. Michael Hoyle of New Berlin was arrested in March 2021. Police say Hoyle pulled a gun on Senator Elgie Sims of Chicago while the two were driving on Lawrence...
newschannel20.com
Suspects at large after burglary at Long Bridge Golf Course
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigate a burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card. Police say the burglary happened on August 12 around 2:15 p.m. at Long Bridge Golf Course. We're told the suspects...
newschannel20.com
Back to School Food Drive focuses on healthy meals
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Central Illinois Foodbank and Hickory Point Bank held a back-to-school food and cereal drive on Thursday. The drive focused on collecting whole grain low sugar cereals along with oatmeal and cereal bars to support children in the community as the school year begins. "Nutrition...
newschannel20.com
Morgan County car crash victims identified
ALEXANDER, Ill. (WICS) — The people who were in the deadly car crash in Alexander have been identified. The crash happened Saturday night at 10:07 on Old Route 36 East at Orleans Road. ORIGINAL: 2 dead in Morgan County car crash. Joshua Perabeau, 38, of Jacksonville, and his wife...
Comments / 0