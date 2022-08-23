Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
crowdfundinsider.com
Michael Shaulov: Co-founder and CEO at Fireblocks Explains Why DeFi Is the Future
In a recent interview, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks– a digital asset and crypto technology provider – offered his insights into what’s happening now with DeFi, banking, and Web3. Fireblocks, which claims to be the #1 provider of digital asset and crypto custody technology, advocates...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Transact365 Teams Up with Digital Asset Exchange FINECTUM
Transact365, a UK-based global payments platform powering merchants across the globe, has partnered with digital asset exchange FINECTUM. The partnership means that merchants using Transact365’s payments platform “can now accept and process crypto payments, including BTC, LTC, USDTE, USDTT, ETH and more, across five continents.”. This is “alongside...
crowdfundinsider.com
Research from Fintech Paysafe Reveals How Retailers are “Missing Out” by Not Taking Crypto Payments
Research released by specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) reveals how retailers “may be missing out by not accepting payments in crypto.”. A significant 80% of crypto owners “want to pay for goods with their crypto balances but are held back by a lack of cryptocurrency acceptance at the point of sale.”
Workday (WDAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
WDAY earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
crowdfundinsider.com
Lirium to Support Digital Asset Access for Mexican Fintech, Expands LatAm Operations
Lirium, a licensed provider of B2B2C digital asset access solutions, will begin powering digital currency access and settlement services for Mexican digital wallet Albit, reaching “more than 2 million customers.”. Lirium already partners “with financial services companies in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.”. Lirium’s white...
crowdfundinsider.com
Boson Protocol v2, Web3’s Digital Commerce Layer, to Launch on Polygon
The developers of Boson Protocol are pleased to announce the introduction of Boson Protocol v2, which is described as “the breakthrough technology enabling digital to physical redemption without intermediaries is launching on Polygon.”. Polygon is an Ethereum scaling platform that “enables developers to build scalable user-friendly decentralized apps (dapps)...
crowdfundinsider.com
My Ether Wallet Introduces Mobile NFT Manager for Enhanced UX in Metaverse
MEW (MyEtherWallet), the platform to access the Ethereum ecosystem, announced the launch of its mobile NFT Manager “within the MEW wallet app, a user-focused way to access non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the go with an iOS or Android device.”. App users “can now browse, purchase, and interact with NFT...
