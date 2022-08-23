ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Confirming — or debunking — every Mississippi State football narrative entering 2022

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE — Students are back on campus while hot takes are flying on social media. That can only mean football season is here.

For Mississippi State , that’s an exciting thing. The Bulldogs are coming off a seven-win season in coach Mike Leach’s second year after going 4-7 in 2020. State, with 16 starters returning, enters as one of the SEC’s most experienced teams.

However, a brutal schedule slows some of the high hopes in Starkville. It’s difficult to predict what 2022 holds for the Bulldogs, but let’s try to confirm — or debunk — some of the most popular preseason narratives.

SCRIMMAGE 2.0: Takeaways from second week of Mississippi State camp

CHRIS PARSON: What the 4-star's commitment means for MSU's future at QB

PREVIOUSLY: Mississippi State football reveals alternate uniforms honoring Frank Dowsing, Robert Bell

MSU is a darkhorse SEC West candidate

Fact or fiction? Fiction!

Mississippi State can be good and only win seven games. It can pick off Texas A&M, Kentucky and Ole Miss still only win nine games. The schedule is unforgiving.

With a trip to Alabama met by hosting Georgia two weeks later, penciling in two SEC losses for MSU is a safe bet. Plus, it's hard to imagine Alabama losing more than one conference game.

Arkansas, with its crossover games coming against South Carolina and at Missouri, is a safer sleeper. The Razorbacks could lose Oct. 8 in Starkville and still wind up with a better record than the Bulldogs.

Will Rogers is a Heisman sleeper pick

Fact or fiction: Fact!

Leach said at SEC Media Days he believes Rogers is a Heisman candidate. FanDuel Sportsbook has him at 800-to-1 — tied for the 18th-shortest odds.

Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and USC's Caleb Williams are the only players with shorter odds than 100-to-1. Beyond them, it's wide open.

Rogers finished third in the nation last year with 4,739 passing yards. Mississippi State doesn't need to be a national title contender for Rogers to get the proper attention, but a seven-win season would make it tough.

Matt Corral finished seventh in voting after leading Ole Miss to 10 wins and the Sugar Bowl. He had nearly 1,000 fewer total yards than Rogers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5LN0_0hRJyGeK00

Mississippi State won’t replace Makai Polk’s production

Fact or fiction: Fiction, sort of!

The Bulldogs will not have someone who catches 105 passes like Polk did in his lone season in Starkville. That's not because Mississippi State doesn't have someone capable, it's because MSU will have better depth at receiver .

Leach plays eight receivers each week. At one of the outside spots, he'll have three targets competing to be in the mix each game. Rather than one receiver breaking Polk's single-season receptions record, MSU could have six players with at least 60 catches.

MSU has a top five SEC defense

Fact or fiction: Fact!

Experience might be the most valuable asset on defense, and MSU has plenty of it.

The entire defensive line returns with the addition of Jordan Davis who missed all of last season with a torn ACL. State played with four linebackers, so losing Aaron Brule isn't significant. Martin Emerson is gone at corner, but Decamerion Richardson looks to be a trustworthy replacement. Transfer Jackie Matthews improves the safeties.

Mississippi State had the SEC's No. 10 passing defense and still finished No. 5 in total defense. It's hard to believe the Bulldogs don't repeat or improve on that.

Egg Bowl loss puts Mike Leach on the hot seat

Fact or fiction: Fiction, probably!

Let's debunk this. If Mississippi State wins 10 games, Leach won't be on the hot seat. Even if one of the two losses is against Ole Miss, that likely means the Bulldogs beat Alabama or Georgia.

If the Bulldogs win six or seven games and carry negative momentum from the Egg Bowl into the offseason, fans will be restless. An 0-3 record against Ole Miss would remind fans of Leach's 1-7 record in the Apple Cup.

But Leach's recent contract extension shows he's not leaving after this season.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Confirming — or debunking — every Mississippi State football narrative entering 2022

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi

Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
TUPELO, MS
Starkville Daily News

The Midnight Bizarre returns to Starkville

On Saturday, August 27, the Midnight Bizarre is returning to downtown Starkville. From 8 p.m. until midnight, the festival will be popping up at 200 South Jackson Street, right next to the city center. To read more, see the full Wednesday, August 24th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
STARKVILLE, MS
panolian.com

North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Starkville, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
State
South Carolina State
wtva.com

More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
HOUSTON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
wcbi.com

Police chase leads to multiple charges for Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A police chase leads to a slew of charges for a man in Lousiville. Jamarcus Lewis bond is set at $30,000 following an arrest from Louisville Police. Lewis is charged with Felony Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, DUI Refusal, Open Container, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance,...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation

Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Narratives#Sugar Bowl#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Sec#Msu#Texas A M#Razorbacks
thelocalvoice.net

Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
wtva.com

Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
PONTOTOC, MS
wcbi.com

Murder trial continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial. Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday. Jatavis Williams is charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Neshoba Democrat

Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded

Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday morning in a Columbus murder trial. Jatavis Williams was indicted for murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North on November 9, 2020. Investigators believe...
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Many Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba

LARHONDA BOSWELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0. JEAN C BOYKIN, 30, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, DENIED, $0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wtva.com

Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
TUPELO, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy