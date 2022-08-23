Read full article on original website
Related
VTDigger
West Nile virus detected in Vermont mosquitoes, health department reports
A sample of mosquitoes collected in Alburgh tested positive for the West Nile virus, a virus that can cause severe illness in humans, the Vermont Department of Health reported Monday. The sample was the first of nearly 1,000 taken so far this year that tested positive for the virus. There...
WCVB
Dogs hit hard by outbreak of respiratory infections in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in New Hampshire are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections in dogs that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but vets in Hillsboro County are saying that this time, it's different. Starting with symptoms such as...
Vermont Officials Release Relaxed COVID-19 Guidance for the School Year
As Vermont students prepare to return to class this month, the state has loosened its school COVID-19 guidance in the belief that protocols can be relaxed without opening the door to widespread virus outbreaks on campus. The focus is on keeping students in class, according to Education Secretary Dan French....
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Drought-like conditions impacting some Vt. farms
WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of our region remains abnormally dry and some farmers say they feel the heat. For one Addison County farmer, aside from the occasional shower, he says he hasn’t seen steady rain since May. “It seems like the rain is going just either north...
WCAX
Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
wamc.org
Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland
The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
WCAX
Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
WCAX
Opponents of wake boats seek new rules, roiling lake communities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A debate over proposed rules for wake boats is stirring the waters of Vermont’s lakes and ponds this summer. Wake boats are large watercraft specially designed to create a rear wave big enough to surf on. Large water tanks serve as ballast, tipping the rear of the boat down and extending the propeller deep into the lake. Some shoreline homeowners and lake users are calling on the state to regulate where and how the craft are used, saying they harm the environment and disturb the peace. Proposed restrictions would amount to the most significant new lake rules in Vermont in decades.
wamc.org
How schools, teachers and school boards are reacting to Gov. Hochul’s fall COVID guidance
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the end of COVID-19 rules and regulations in schools, with teachers and school boards reacting cautiously. As students and teachers prepare for the fall semester, Hochul announced updated COVID-19 guidance on Monday. "As of last Thursday, August 11, the CDC is no longer recommending quarantining due to exposure," Hochul said. "So let's lay this out: if a student or teacher is exposed, has a close contact who's exposed and they don't have symptoms, they no longer have to go home. They will stay in school, and the CDC does recommend the wearing of a mask for about 10 days if someone's been exposed, so no more tests to stay. With that means if a classmate tests positive for COVID and your child doesn't have symptoms, your child can stay in school, as long as they would wear a mask under those circumstances. That's what we're recommending."
WCAX
Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages
Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. 2...
Allrecipes.com
What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?
If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
thetrek.co
We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)
Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
WCAX
Vermont postal problems persist
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
WMUR.com
Video: Strong to severe storms possible in New Hampshire Friday
As the warmer temperatures and humidity remain in place through the end of the week, Friday's front could be impactful with scattered strong storms likely. Following that, fair skies return for the weekend. On Thursday night, the humidity will rise slowly as we head towards Friday. Overnight lows will fall...
thetrek.co
Almost Quitting in New Hampshire
I woke up at 4:00 to dress down my tent and gear. I was to meet Celia and Meg at 5:00. Knowing that they camped 1/4 mile behind me, I thought I’d start down the trail before them— I knew they’d catch up with me. The climb up Moose Mountain began with my headlamp on. It was a gradual grade but it was still an arduous climb. Negotiating rocks and roots were still necessary, and I knew New Hampshire was going to be a lot more of this (and even more extreme). The summit of Moose Mountain was spectacular. The sun was rising, and I looked down onto the surrounding valley with clouds elevating right above the trees. It reminded me of early mornings in the South, particularly my last day in the Great Smoky Mountains. On the descent, I took a step off trail to use the bathroom. When I emerged from the bushes, Meg and Celia were coming down the mountain. We hiked with each other until we got to the road where Warren was waiting for us. It was here I got the report of what was in store for the day.
wamc.org
NY opens licensing process for retail cannabis, those impacted by prohibition are first in line
New York state has begun the application process for licenses to run retail cannabis stores, nearly one and half years after the drug became legal for adult recreational purposes. New York has a different approach than other states that have legalized marijuana, and is emphasizing social and economic equity. The...
What Route 100 Says About Vermont: A Journey in Five Parts
On a summer night in 1978, I hitchhiked in both directions on Route 100. I was 19 and had the next day off from my summer camp job in Hancock. When I saw approaching headlights, I stood on that side of the road and stuck out my thumb. Each way held promise.
Vermont police responding to more mental-health calls
"We are all managing the varying levels of stress related to the last several years."
WMTW
Soaking showers end overnight
Maine continues to be very parched with severe drought underway along the coastline. However more beneficial rain arrived Monday afternoon. The heaviest of rain continues to fall across York and Cumberland counties. This area should get a good steady rain right through midnight. Watch for ponding on roads, especially with our dry soil not absorbing all the water. We could receive more than an inch of rainfall in many areas and even over 2 inches with some localized showers.
Comments / 0