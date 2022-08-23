ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armenian Food Festival returns to Richmond for 62nd year

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival returns to Richmond for a family-friendly weekend of Armenian delicacies and culture.

The event is reportedly Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival and features fare prepared by members of the St. James Armenian Church. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and the famous original Hye Burger.

The festival will also include traditional music and dancing, as well as Armenian beer and wine. The event is free to attend. Food and drink can be bought on site.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on both Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, at the St. James Armenian Church, located at the corner of Pepper and Patterson Avenues.

For more information, visit the Armenian Food Festival website here .

