A team of private investigators have sparked a conversation about dating, after revealing some key ways to tell if your partner is cheating on you.In the bio of their TikTok, @downunderinvestigations describes themselves as “Licensed and Experienced Private Investigators” based in Australia. On the app, they frequently post videos about the kind of work they do as a private detectives and some of things they’ve learned on the job.In a recent clip, one of the investigators posted a video of the road in front of him, while driving, and listed the “top five signs that you’ve got a cheater...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO