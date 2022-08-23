Read full article on original website
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
BBC
Sudbury 'bags of bones' investigators release new image
A photo has been released of a pair police want to find two years after the remains of a man were discovered in two bin bags in a river. The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August 2020, sparking a murder inquiry. The couple...
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC
Richard III: How things have changed since we dug up a king
The discovery of the medieval English king Richard III, who fought battle in vain in 1485, has become almost as memorable as the life of the man himself, with details such as his unlikely resting place - a car park - capturing the public imagination. A film has been made...
U.K.・
Private investigator reveals five major signs that you’re dating a cheater
A team of private investigators have sparked a conversation about dating, after revealing some key ways to tell if your partner is cheating on you.In the bio of their TikTok, @downunderinvestigations describes themselves as “Licensed and Experienced Private Investigators” based in Australia. On the app, they frequently post videos about the kind of work they do as a private detectives and some of things they’ve learned on the job.In a recent clip, one of the investigators posted a video of the road in front of him, while driving, and listed the “top five signs that you’ve got a cheater...
BBC
Hold Me Closer: Britney Spears releases first new music since 2016
Britney Spears has released her first new music since being released from a conservatorship that controlled almost every aspect of her life. Hold Me Closer - a duet with Sir Elton John - hit streaming sites on Friday, marking Spears' return to music after a six-year hiatus. "It's pretty damn...
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'Gunned down at bedtime'
"Just a child" is the front page headline of the Daily Express, reflecting on the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. Her death is also the focus of many of the papers, with photographs of her on most nationals. "Unbearable" says the Daily Mirror. "Gunned down at bedtime and left...
BBC
Elton John gives diners preview of Britney Spears' first music since 2016
Sir Elton John has given French diners a preview of Britney Spears' first new music since the conservatorship running her life was lifted last year. Sir Elton has recorded a duet with Spears, called Hold Me Closer, which will be released on Friday. However, he couldn't resist sharing the track...
